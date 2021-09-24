Is The Market Rewarding Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Peet's (ASX:PPC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past month. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Peet's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Peet

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Peet is:

5.3% = AU$28m ÷ AU$533m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.05.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Peet's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Peet's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 7.0%. For this reason, Peet's five year net income decline of 33% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.6% in the same period, we still found Peet's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Peet is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Peet Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 50% (that is, a retention ratio of 50%), the fact that Peet's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Peet has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Peet can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Peet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for September 23, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Thursday is being controlled by 1.1690.

  • Why Marathon Digital Gained On Thursday

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), traded higher on Thursday amid modest gains in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. The cryptocurrency markets may also be gaining and holding steady along with broader indexes following the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting this week. The Fed decided to keep rates unchanged Wednesday. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading 1.3% and 0.6% higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Do

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    The Internet of Things, positioning technology, and a host of other exciting growth industries are driving these three companies' growth prospects.

  • AT&T (T) CEO Updates Shareholders, Expects Growth to Continue

    AT&T's (T) network quality and go-to-market efforts have helped it to drive subscriber growth trends and lower churn.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • 2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The fast-growing marijuana industry is full of opportunities for long-term investors. Today, we're going to look at two fantastic investments within the marijuana space. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is something of a unicorn in the marijuana industry.