Is The Market Rewarding Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Young's Brewery's (LON:YNGA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.6% over the past month. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Young's Brewery's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Young's Brewery

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Young's Brewery is:

4.7% = UK£34m ÷ UK£708m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Young's Brewery's Earnings Growth And 4.7% ROE

On the face of it, Young's Brewery's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. For this reason, Young's Brewery's five year net income decline of 26% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Young's Brewery's performance with the industry and found thatYoung's Brewery's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 6.5% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is YNGA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether YNGA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Young's Brewery Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 34% (that is, a retention ratio of 66%), the fact that Young's Brewery's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Young's Brewery has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 34%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Young's Brewery's future ROE will be 5.2% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Young's Brewery can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Young's Brewery visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • A number of insiders bought Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • With 44% ownership, Combined Motor Holdings Limited (JSE:CMH) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

    If you want to know who really controls Combined Motor Holdings Limited ( JSE:CMH ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Gladstone Capital Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.22, expectations were $0.2. Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Gladstone Capital Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the […]

  • Should You Think About Buying elumeo SE (ETR:ELB) Now?

    elumeo SE ( ETR:ELB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the...

  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Kidpik Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.32 EPS, expectations were $-0.19. Operator: Hello and welcome to the Kidpik Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over […]

  • Is Acesian Partners Limited's (Catalist:5FW) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Acesian Partners' (Catalist:5FW) stock increased significantly by 13% over the...

  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Charah Solutions, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.39 EPS, expectations were $-0.31. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Charah Solutions Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note today’s conference is being recorded. After the speakers remarks there […]

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.18 EPS, expectations were $0.18. Operator: Good day, and welcome. Thank you for joining the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. Today’s conference call […]

  • Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Kingstone Companies, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.35 EPS, expectations were $-0.02. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Kingstone Companies, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce […]

  • Japan to make raising wages a top priority, says senior govt official

    Japan's government will make raising wages a top priority in its economic policy next year, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Wednesday. While companies are responsible for deciding how much they hike pay, the government can help achieve higher wages through tax incentives, Kihara said.

  • South Korea Dec exports to fall for third month as China demand still weak- Reuters poll

    South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 12 economists. That would be the third straight month of year-on-year declines, after a 14.0% loss in November, which was the biggest in 2-1/2 years, and 5.8% in October.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

    Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, are popular targets among income investors. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Burning Faster Than a Lithium Battery

    Tesla has lost over $800 billion in market value in the last year — a decline fueled by Musk's sloppy work at Twitter

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.