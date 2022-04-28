Market Roundup: $APE Surges in a Bummer of a Month for Crypto

yyctrader
·3 min read

April hasn’t been kind to crypto. But there is one unlikely bright spot: ApeCoin (APE), the native token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has surged 37% as investors prepare for Yuga Labs’ upcoming virtual land sale on April 30.

For just about everything else, the end of April can’t come fast enough: only nine of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have posted gains this month, according to data from CoinGecko.

The total crypto market cap dropped more than 18% this month and now stands at $1.8T.

Source: CoinGecko
Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin is down 16% in the last 30 days and Ether has fared slightly better, down 13%.

The damage wasn’t limited to crypto, however. Global equities have softened as inflation concerns take center stage. The S&P 500 is down 7% this month and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged over 12%. In fact, crypto has outperformed major tech stocks this year.

Rate Hike Impact

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spiked geopolitical risk and commodity prices, with consumers feeling the pinch at the pump.

The U.S. dollar continues to surge higher on the back of expected interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and is approaching levels last seen during the Covid-19 crash of 2020. A rising dollar is generally considered a headwind for risk assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Tax season in the U.S. also likely played a role as investors could have sold crypto assets to meet their obligations to Uncle Sam.

U.S. dollar index futures. Source: Investing.com
U.S. dollar index futures. Source: Investing.com

Top Gainers

  • ‘Walk-to-Earn’ NFT sensation STEPN is up 237% this month. At the current price of $4.09, the project is valued at $2.5B.

  • FXS, the governance token of algorithmic stablecoin Frax Finance, is the best performing DeFi token, up 27%. Frax announced a partnership with UST issuer Terra earlier this month.

Top Losers

  • WAVES was the worst-performing Top-100 crypto asset. Investors seem to have lost confidence after its USDN stablecoin lost its dollar peg on Apr. 4. It’s lost two-thirds of its value this month and is trading at $16.5.

  • Osmosis (OSMO), a cross-chain DEX in the Cosmos ecosystem, is down 45% to $4.55.

  • GameFi has been battered this month. Axie Infinity’s $AXS token is down 43%. Its Ronin bridge was exploited for $600M in March. Gala Games (GALA) and Decentraland (MANA) have crashed by a third.

  • Layer 1 blockchain Fantom is down 30% to $0.98. Total Value Locked (TVL) has fallen to $5.93B from a peak of $14B on Mar. 3, just days before developer Andre Cronje announced his departure from DeFi.

DeFi Roundup

Total Value Locked in DeFi stands at $261B as of Apr. 27, according to data from DefiLlama.

Source: DeFiLlama
Source: DeFiLlama

That’s down 9.3% from $288B on Apr. 4. Much of the decline can be attributed to the fall in crypto prices.

Sharded Layer-1 Near Protocol saw TVL rise 278% in the last 30 days. The project raised $350M earlier this month and is planning to launch its own stablecoin to compete with Terra’s UST.

Source: DeFiLlama
Source: DeFiLlama

All About the Numbers

Meanwhile, in NFT land, collectors have a new obsession with three and four-digit ENS (Ethereum Name Service) domains.

All domains from 001.eth to 9999.eth have now been registered and are flying off the shelves on secondary markets. ENS is in eighth place on OpenSea’s volume leaderboard with 870 ETH traded in the past day.

There’s even a ‘10kclub’ that holders of these domains can join.

Read the original post on The Defiant

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How To Become Rich by Investing in Crypto

    There's no denying that some cryptocurrency traders have become millionaires thanks to their successful investments. What's not as often discussed is the great number of people who have lost...

  • Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani plans bid for UK retailer Boots

    Mr Ambani, who is one of Asia's richest people, is planning a takeover of the pharmacy chain.

  • Dat Bike is the creator of Vietnam's first domestic electric motorbike

    Dat Bike is on a journey to reduce the amount of gasoline used in Vietnam. The startup makes electric motorbikes with key components that it designs and produces domestically to reduce costs and improve performance. Today, Dat Bike announced it has raised a $5.3 million Series A led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Wavemaker Partners.

  • Elon Musk Is a Crypto Fan. What the Twitter Deal Means for Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

    The crypto community is abuzz with speculation over how a Twitter under the Tesla CEO's leadership could help mainstream digital assets.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • Berkshire and Buffett have 5 words for sellers who want their money: ‘Take it or leave it’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As fans flock this weekend to Omaha, Neb. for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • There's a fairer way to cancel college debt

    There's a fairer way to cancel college debt

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • 2 AI Growth Stocks With 101% to 339% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Artificial intelligence could unlock trillions of dollars in value across every industry in the world.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Got $500? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    With a market cap of $345 billion, Ethereum is the second-largest public cryptocurrency, worth almost 20% of the entire sector. The platform's developers are working hard to maintain this dominant position through an upgrade called The Merge, which could make running the blockchain more environmentally friendly and sustainable. As you probably already know, Ethereum has fallen behind newer blockchains.

  • Bitcoin Rollout in El Salvador Looks Like a Bust, Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is struggling to gain traction in El Salvador -- the first country to accept it as legal tender -- after many Salvadorans stopped using the government’s Bitcoin wallet known as Chivo and only a tiny fraction reported using it for remittances, taxes and daily purchases.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkrai

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

    Inflation is taking a chunk out of retirees' income this year. Although investing in the stock market can be a solution, it hasn't exactly been a safe option of late, with many stocks falling hard over the past several months. Three stocks that are safe investments and can provide some valuable, recurring dividend income include Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB).