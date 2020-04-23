Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM)

Immutep Limited's (ASX:IMM): Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. With the latest financial year loss of -AU$18.3m and a trailing-twelve month of -AU$15.6m, the AU$59m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is IMM’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for IMM, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectation from Biotechs analysts is IMM is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of AU$4.4m in 2021. Therefore, IMM is expected to breakeven roughly a couple of months from now! How fast will IMM have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 78% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, IMM may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for IMM given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that IMM has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that IMM has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

