Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA)

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace. On 30 June 2021, the AU$37m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Mad Paws Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Mad Paws Holdings

Expectations from some of the Australian Online Retail analysts is that Mad Paws Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$200k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 80%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Mad Paws Holdings' upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Mad Paws Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Mad Paws Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Mad Paws Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Mad Paws Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Mad Paws Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.