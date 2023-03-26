Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Life360, Inc. (ASX:360)

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Life360, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of subscription and hardware tracking devices in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The AU$991m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$92m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Life360's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the Australian Software analysts is that Life360 is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$21m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Life360 given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Life360, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Life360's company page on Simply Wall St.

