Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sihayo Gold Limited's (ASX:SIH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sihayo Gold Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resources primarily in Indonesia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$2.4m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$4.1m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Sihayo Gold's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Sihayo Gold is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$39m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 124% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Sihayo Gold's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Sihayo Gold currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are too many aspects of Sihayo Gold to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Sihayo Gold's company page on Simply Wall St.

