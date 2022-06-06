Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DUG Technology Ltd's (ASX:DUG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The AU$64m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on DUG Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Software analysts is that DUG Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$4.3m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 103%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for DUG Technology given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. DUG Technology currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in DUG Technology's case is 73%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

