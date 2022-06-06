Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DUG Technology Ltd's (ASX:DUG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The AU$64m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on DUG Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Software analysts is that DUG Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$4.3m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 103%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for DUG Technology given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. DUG Technology currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in DUG Technology's case is 73%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of DUG Technology to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – DUG Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should look at:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has DUG Technology's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on DUG Technology's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

