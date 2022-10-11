Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc's (LON:DFCH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The UK£47m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a UK£3.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£1.3m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Distribution Finance Capital Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£4.2m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 86%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.06% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

