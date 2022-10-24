Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Plant Health Care plc's (LON:PHC) future prospects. Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m, the UK£28m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Plant Health Care's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Chemicals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$6.8m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 121% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Plant Health Care's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Plant Health Care to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Plant Health Care's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Plant Health Care's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Plant Health Care's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank sees Western Balkans economy growing 3.4% in'22, 2.8% in '23

    The World Bank on Monday rose its 2022 forecast of economic growth for six countries of the Western Balkans to 3.4% from 3.1% previously but warned it was still impacted by the war in Ukraine and resultant inflation and slowdown in global growth. Economic growth driven by private consumption and investment proved to be robust in the first half of 2022, while employment reached historical highs and now averages 46%, a 3-percentage point increase over mid-2021 with services contributing to the job market recovery, the bank said in a regional report. "While growth in the first half of 2022 proved to be relatively robust, it is clear that the region is now heading into another storm," said Sanja Madzarevic-Sujster, the World Bank Senior Economist.

  • Rouble steadies near 61 vs dollar with upcoming rate decision in focus

    The Russian rouble stabilised on Monday, supported by a favourable month-end tax period and the prospect of upcoming dividend payments, which also pushed stocks higher, as investors looked ahead to Friday's central bank rate decision. The role of tax payments and dividends of Russian companies payable in November should help the rouble continue its general strengthening trend towards 60 against the greenback, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest. The Bank of Russia is in focus, having cut its key rate six times this year after an emergency hike to 20% in February as Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, causing inflation to spike.

  • Small town SC store sells pair of six-digit winning lottery tickets for same drawing

    Winning the six-figure jackpots meant beating odds of 1-in-878,399.

  • Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

    When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot.

  • Sunak officially joins UK PM race, deadline looms

    STORY: Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, officially entered the race to become the country's next prime minister on Sunday...... in a contest that could be over Monday, if neither of the other top names for the job, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, can reach a certain milestone that day: a 100-vote threshold among conservative lawmakers.And as of Sunday afternoon London time, that was unclear.Even before his official declaration on Twitter, Sunak had well over that number: 129 votes according to the BBC. Former Prime Minister Johnson, now attempting a comeback after many conservatives believe he was betrayed by Sunak, who served under him, reportedly had 53 votes -- although he hadn't officially declared his candidacy.Mordaunt, who was once the secretary of defense, had 23 declared backers and told the BBC that reports she tried to strike a deal with Johnson were false:"I’m in this to win it, I think it’s important for our party, we have a contest I am very confident about our numbers.”If Mordaunt or Johnson do clear the threshold the race then moves beyond parliament, to a vote by registered party members.In his declaration on Twitter Sunak said the country faces a "profound economic crisis" and that he would keep "integrity, professionalism and accountability" across government.Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss plunged the country into financial turmoil with her economic policy, forcing her to resign after only six weeks.Boris Johnson, her predecessor, resigned after a string of scandals and Sunak's own resignation as finance minister.

  • RNC has launched 73 election lawsuits in 20 states: 'Most litigious' election cycle

    The GOP is set to have the "most litigious" election cycle since 1981, launching 73 election integrity lawsuits in 20 states on issues such as poll watchers and absentee ballots.

  • Here’s what the decision blocking the student debt forgiveness plan means

    A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, halting the administration’s ability to dole out up to $20,000 in relief to student borrowers. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a stay on the program Friday after an appeal from six Republican attorneys general representing GOP-led states.…

  • Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

    The evidence against Darrell Brooks is overwhelming and includes videos showing his red Ford Escape plowing through the parade and witnesses testifying they saw him behind the wheel. Brooks will certainly appeal any conviction, legal experts say, and his courtroom antics could be a ploy to frustrate Judge Jennifer Dorow into a misstep that would strengthen his case at that level. “I'm unaware of any issues that Dorow has created or anything like that,” said Thomas Grieve, a former prosecutor who now works as a criminal defense attorney in Madison.

  • Zelenskyy announces when negotiations with Russia can resume

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2022, 20:53 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can open negotiations with Russia after the return of all its territories within the borders of 1991, but there will be no return to the relations with Russia that existed before the war.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stock Is Becoming a Powerful Passive Income Producer

    A falling share price and rising dividend set it up to generate lots of passive income in the coming years.

  • When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer

    This completely under-the-radar indicator has historically represented a green light for investors to pounce.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4

    There's no way to know for sure which stocks Buffett is buying. But these two are probably at the top of his list.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Healthcare stocks aren't necessarily the dazzling investments that tech companies or other growth-oriented stocks can tend to be. From pharmaceutical medicines to household name brand items, the products these companies make are the ones that people always need and use on a year-round basis. Let's take a look at two top healthcare stocks you can buy now and easily hold onto for the next decade or longer.

  • Veteran economist David Rosenberg warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 27%, says the worst is yet to come for investors. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

    The Rosenberg Research chief slammed the Fed for pumping up asset prices, and ruled out a stock-market bottom anytime soon.

  • "I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful

    "Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."View Entire Post ›

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...