Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Plant Health Care plc's (LON:PHC) future prospects. Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m, the UK£28m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Plant Health Care's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Plant Health Care is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Chemicals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$6.8m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 121% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Plant Health Care's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

