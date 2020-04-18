Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making CleanBnB S.p.A. (BIT:CBB)

CleanBnB S.p.A.'s (BIT:CBB): CleanBnB S.p.A. operates an integrated platform with the online channels of reservations for houses and apartments for holidays. On 31 December 2019, the €7.4m market-cap posted a loss of -€1.5m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is CBB’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, I will touch on the expectations for CBB’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the industry analysts covering CBB, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of €1.4m in 2022. Therefore, CBB is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will CBB have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 84% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of CBB’s upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that CBB has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 9.1% of equity. This means that CBB has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

