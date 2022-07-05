Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. The US$376m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$107m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$127m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is FTC Solar's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

FTC Solar is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$15m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 86%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for FTC Solar given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. FTC Solar currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

