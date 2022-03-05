Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the US$103m market-cap company posted a loss of US$29m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Puma Biotechnology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Puma Biotechnology is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$20m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Puma Biotechnology's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Puma Biotechnology is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

