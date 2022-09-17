Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The US$1.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$36m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$215m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Marathon Digital Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Marathon Digital Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$105m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 95% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Marathon Digital Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Marathon Digital Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

