Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DoorDash, Inc.'s (NYSE:DASH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The US$26b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$468m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$525m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on DoorDash's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 27 of the American Online Retail analysts is that DoorDash is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$304k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for DoorDash given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. DoorDash currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

