Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. With the latest financial year loss of CA$3.5m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$5.5m, the CA$60m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Kraken Robotics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Kraken Robotics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Canadian Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CA$4.1m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 152%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Kraken Robotics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Kraken Robotics currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Kraken Robotics' case is 47%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

