Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Africa Oil Corp.'s (TSE:AOI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. With the latest financial year loss of US$157m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$244m, the CA$472m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Africa Oil will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Africa Oil, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$139m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Africa Oil given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

