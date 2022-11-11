Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. The US$57m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$84m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$51m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Avalo Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Avalo Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Avalo Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Avalo Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Avalo Therapeutics, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Avalo Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Avalo Therapeutics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Avalo Therapeutics' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

