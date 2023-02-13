Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Plug Power Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLUG) future prospects. Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$460m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$693m, the US$9.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Plug Power's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Plug Power

According to the 29 industry analysts covering Plug Power, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$227m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Plug Power given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Plug Power which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Plug Power, take a look at Plug Power's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Plug Power worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Plug Power is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Plug Power’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here