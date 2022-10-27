Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Fluence Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLNC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The US$2.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$162m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$229m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Fluence Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 17 industry analysts covering Fluence Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$134m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 78%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fluence Energy given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Fluence Energy currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

