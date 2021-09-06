Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Audeara Limited's (ASX:AUA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, develops and sells personalized listening products. The AU$12m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$1.3m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Audeara will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Audeara, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$400k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 72%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Audeara's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

