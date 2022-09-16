Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Airtasker Limited's (ASX:ART) future prospects. Airtasker Limited operates technology-enabled online marketplaces for local services in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$162m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$20m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Airtasker's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Airtasker is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$6.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 83%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Airtasker given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Airtasker has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Airtasker to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Airtasker's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

