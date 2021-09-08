Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dropsuite Limited's (ASX:DSE) future prospects. Dropsuite Limited operates a cloud-based software platform worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of AU$2.1m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$947k, the AU$136m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dropsuite will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Dropsuite is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$1.4m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dropsuite's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Dropsuite currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

