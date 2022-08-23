Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX)

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The AU$102m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$19m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Blackstone Minerals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Blackstone Minerals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$129m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Blackstone Minerals given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Blackstone Minerals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

