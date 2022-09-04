Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bellevue Gold Limited's (ASX:BGL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, the AU$805m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bellevue Gold will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Bellevue Gold, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$85m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 92% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bellevue Gold's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Bellevue Gold currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

