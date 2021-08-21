Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR)

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$14m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$13m, the AU$536m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Mincor Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Mincor Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$21m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 55% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Mincor Resources' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Mincor Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

