Market that sold $1.7 billion winning lottery ticket was burglarized
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
Candace Parker said her decision to return for a 17th season would hinge on her health.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is laying off around 570 workers as it expects to be allocated a smaller budget than hoped for. For instance, JPL is expected to receive around a third of the funding it wanted for the Mars Sample Return mission this year.
Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 is finally getting the long-promised New Game+ mode this March. The update will also include access to new suits.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
This week's headlines, now in video form!
Help make 2024 your year of beauty with 40% off this ionic winner.
Credit card debt can be a significant financial burden, and if you have a sizable balance, trying to pay it down can be stressful. Here are the best ways to pay off credit card debt.
Both forward Khris Middleton and guard Damian Lillard are nursing ankle injuries.
Netflix will also air a documentary about the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team.
Jerome Powell is pledging to keep politics off the Federal Reserve's docket in 2024. History suggests it's never quite that straightforward.
Have a significant other who doesn’t want the traditional gifts cluttering up their home? Gift them an experience and make a mess of memories instead.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
It’s been hard to avoid news about the Apple Vision Pro, the company’s entry into the virtual reality market, in recent days. It was officially released on Friday to much fanfare, but how will it fare in the enterprise? For starters, it announced that it is incorporating the Vision Pro into the Apple Device management process, which should make IT pros happy.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his new Super Bowl ad and breaks down current state of action films. "I'm really proud of all the new guys," he says.
GoPro has debuted a new desktop editing app for Mac. The company is also adding a higher tier of its subscription service.
2024 Genesis G70 remains a superb sport sedan, now with an even more fun and compelling four-cylinder. But we want to see more for the G70.
The complex world of royalties and rights management is a huge pain point for artists. With the rise in the number of record labels and streaming platforms around, it could be tricky for artists to track where their work is being used and how they are earning from different platforms. Mogul wants to make it easy for artists to track their income and even know about missed revenue opportunities.