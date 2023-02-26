Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.3x Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Check out our latest analysis for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Any Growth For Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 158% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 130% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.8% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here