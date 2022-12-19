Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about PubMatic, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PUBM) P/E ratio of 15.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for PubMatic as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Check out our latest analysis for PubMatic

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think PubMatic's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is PubMatic's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like PubMatic's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.4% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 1,821% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 15% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.2% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that PubMatic's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On PubMatic's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Story continues

We've established that PubMatic currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with PubMatic.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on PubMatic, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here