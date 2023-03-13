Market stress indicators begin to flash in wake of SVB collapse

A financial trader works at their desk at CMC Markets in the City of London
Amanda Cooper and Yoruk Bahceli
·3 min read

By Amanda Cooper and Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial market stress indicators began to flash on Monday following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which prompted a rethink among investors on the outlook for U.S. rates and triggered the biggest rush into bonds since at least 2008.

The startup-focused lender became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis last week, sending shockwaves across global markets.

U.S. regulators stepped in over the weekend to guarantee the deposits of SVB, but this did little to reassure investors that there will be no more fallout.

Investors reeled in their expectations for global central bank rate hikes, and bank stocks tumbled once again.

In the money markets, a closely watched indicator of credit risk in the U.S. banking system edged up on Monday, as did other indicators of credit risk in the euro zone.

The so-called FRA-OIS spread, which measures the gap between the U.S. three-month forward rate agreement and the overnight index swap rate, edged to its widest since Feb. 21, to 11.4 basis points. This spread is widely seen as a proxy for banking sector risk and a higher reading reflects rising interbank lending risk.

"It'd be unrealistic to think that banks aren't being more discerning about who they're going to lend money to," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank.

"It's relatively contained in the U.S., but of course, there's going to be stresses in the banking system when people are looking at each other's business models, wondering if anyone's got an issue," Graham-Taylor said.

U.S. banking stocks came under fire in early trading. An index of major bank shares dropped 8.3%, its largest one-day fall since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020.

“If banks start to be more cautious and credit standards tighten a lot more, that drives more risk of recession down the road," Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, said.

"The more immediate risk is from the U.S., but in both (regions) we have quarterly surveys that show banks are already planning to tighten credit standards. Now we have more risk that this tightening becomes disorderly at some point," he said.

European banks were heading for their largest one-day slide in a year as well, down almost 10%.

Euro swap spreads, another risk gauge, widened sharply.

The gap between two-year euro swap rates and two-year German bond yields widened by around 20 basis points to 83 basis points, to the highest since Nov. 11.

Analysts said that was a result of strong demand for safe-haven bonds.

A swap spread measures the premium on the fixed-leg of an interest rate swap, used by investors to hedge against rates risk, relative to bond yields.

Graphic: Signs of stress - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/MARKETS-SWAPS/gkplwlrmxvb/chart.png

In Germany, two-year bond yields dropped more than 50 basis points, much more than a drop of 37 basis points on swap rates.

Cross-currency basis swaps, a measure of non-U.S. investor demand for the dollar, another safe-haven, reached their widest in nearly five months.

Three-month euro swaps reached minus 34 bps, the most since late October.

As dramatic as some of the moves in bond and stock prices were on Monday, analysts agreed that it was unlikely to be a function of direct contagion from SVB, but rather, more driven by sentiment.

"This move we're seeing right now is more of a stress indication than anything else," Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said.

Graphic: Seismic shift in Fed expectations - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/MARKETS-FUTURES/egpbyorzdvq/chart.png

(Additional reporting by Naomi Rovnick; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sharon Singleton)

Recommended Stories

  • Regional bank stocks continue to see declines amid SVB crash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how regional bank stocks are performing following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Roku, Roblox, Etsy: Companies affected by Silicon Valley Bank’s failure

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith discusses how the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has affected companies like Roku, Roblox, and Etsy.

  • FDIC names former Fannie Mae chief as CEO of Silicon Valley Bank

    Mayopoulos served as the chief executive officer of mortgage financier Fannie Mae for more than six years before he joined fintech Blend. The collapse of SVB, the biggest bank to fail since the financial crisis of 2008, has crippled stocks and triggered concerns of a contagion throughout global markets.

  • Fed Flies Blind on Monetary Policy With Rising Risk of a 6% Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is flying blind as it tries to bring down inflation without breaking the financial system or crashing the US into a recession.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBAhead of a crucial mee

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse ‘a massive regulatory failure,’ Vanity Fair contributor says

    Vanity Fair contributor Bethany Lee McLean joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, financial tremor across the U.S. banking system, regulation, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Here’s How SVB’s Collapse Is Reverberating Around the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade, creating fears of contagion in tech and finance sectors in the US and around the world. Most Read from BloombergStocks Steady as Traders Gauge End to Rate Hikes: Markets WrapFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Ban

  • U.S. FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO

    In a statement, the FDIC said all customers of SVB would automatically become customers of the bridge bank, which will hold "normal banking hours and activities, including online banking." The regulator has also tapped former Fannie Mae head Tim Mayopoulos as the chief executive officer of the newly created entity, named Silicon Valley Bank N.A., it said.

  • Goldman analysts no longer expect Fed rate hike in March after SVB failure

    Goldman previously expected a 25-basis-point hike in March. U.S. regulators on Sunday said the failed Silicon Valley Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday and regulators set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

  • Were SVB and Signature Bank Just Bailed Out by the U.S. Government?

    After two large lenders have been closed within days, here are some questions and answers to explain what is happening now.

  • Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley bank fanned fears of a contagion with trading halted in several banks, while expectations rose for a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in March. The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial on Friday after a failed capital raise triggered concerns about risks to other banks from the Federal Reserve's sharpest rate hike cycle since the early 1980s. Regulators over the weekend stepped in to restore investor confidence in the banking system, saying Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their funds on Monday.

  • Silver Lake And Partner To Takeover Qualtrics At 62% Premium; To Cease Trading Post Deal

    Silver Lake, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, agreed to acquire Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) for $12.5 billion. Qualtrics shareholders, including SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), will receive $18.15 per share in cash, implying a 62% premium to the January 25, 2023 closing price, the last full trading day before SAP's announcement to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics. Silver Lake and its co-investors and CPP Investments will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares Si

  • DocuSign chief financial officer to step down

    The tech company saw its stock plummet amid the demise of Silicon Valley Bank despite favorable fourth-quarter results.

  • Bank analysts reshuffle ratings in response to seismic shifts in industry

    Demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and Monday's sharp drop in shares of First Republic Bank lead analysts to reshuffle ratings on bank stocks.

  • Biden pledges 'whatever needed' as banks feel force of SVB fallout

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to do whatever was needed to address a threatened banking crisis after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank forced regulators to step in with emergency measures. Biden's attempt to reassure markets and depositors came after weekend moves by the United States to guarantee deposits at collapsed tech-focused lender SVB failed to persuade investors that other banks around the world were healthy. Monday's U.S. market open saw First Republic Bank tumble 65.1% despite news it had secured fresh financing, while Western Alliance Bancorp, PacWest Bancorp and Charles Schwab fell 75.9%, 41.0% and 19%, respectively.

  • First Republic Shares Sink in Sign of Broadening SVB Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to spread Monday, with First Republic Bank shares falling a record 78% despite efforts by the US regional lender to reassure investors on its liquidity. Most Read from BloombergStocks Steady as Traders Gauge End to Rate Hikes: Markets WrapFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s F

  • Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Fed’s US Bank Rescue Impact on Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook. Most Read from BloombergStocks Steady as Traders Gauge End to Rate Hikes: Markets WrapFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If M

  • Dow Jones Reverses On SVB Rescue Plan; First Republic, Charles Schwab Crash On Bank Fears

    The Dow Jones fell Monday, as the FDIC guaranteed all deposits of SVB Financial. First Republic crashed 75% on ongoing bank fears.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says feds 'screwed up' handling of Silicon Valley Bank collapse, warns they have '48 hours to fix a soon-to-be-irreversible mistake'

    Ackman criticized the government's lack of intervention in SVB's collapse on Friday, as well as its failure to monitor the bank for possible risks.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.