Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The rally that sent the S&P 500 to a three-month high and the Nasdaq 100 more than 20% above its June bottom was fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve may turn less hawkish on interest rate hikes. Yet market observers cautioned that policy makers will want to see months more of evidence that price gains are slowing before they change their view.

Market reaction in Asia remained positive on Thursday, with a key gauge of stocks in the region rallying about 0.5%. Asia’s emerging-market currencies rose, led by Thailand’s baht and the South Korean won.

“The markets reaction is undeniably positive, but we think overdone,” said John Velis, an FX and macro strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. “We still think the Fed will move rates up close to 4% by the end of the year or beginning of 2023, and that inflation, while decelerating will remain uncomfortably high.”

Here are some comments on what’s next for markets:

Policy-Rate Plateau

“The CPI release does not indicate a pivot to dovishness for the Fed. It reduces the risk that dramatic moves such as raising the target rate by 100bps in September or an inter-meeting hike will be needed,” Sarah Hewin and Steve Englander, at Standard Chartered Bank, wrote in a note. “We expect that by Q4-2022 the evidence of economic slowing will be enough to lead to a pause, but the now-priced-in 2023 policy rate cuts will become a policy-rate plateau.”

Volatility Targeting

“VIX is trading below 20 for the first time since April and VIX term structure has steepened to the highest levels since April,” said Chris Murphy, derivatives strategist at Susquehanna International Group. “Lower volatility levels could open the door for more equity buying from the vol targeting community.”

Look Beyond 60/40

“Are we really at peak inflation and peak hawkishness from the Fed?” wrote Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen. “While market odds of a third consecutive 75 basis points rate hike at the Fed’s September meeting fell dramatically after today’s CPI print, we doubt the Fed will be deterred from continuing its already-aggressive tightening path based on a single CPI report.”

US large caps, with a bias toward high-quality growth companies, are among Malik’s favored stocks as well as select energy names and firms increasing their dividends. Investors should look beyond the traditional 60/40 equity-fixed income portfolio, using real assets such as farmland as inflation hedges via predictable cash flows and built-in CPI escalators, she said.

Aussie Under Pressure

The Australian dollar rose overnight post-CPI data release, but it “will likely remain a hostage to the broad USD trends and changes in the world economic outlook,” Carol Kong, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd., wrote in a note. “Given rising global interest rates and high inflation, market participants are likely to further downgrade the global growth outlook which is a negative for the pro‑cyclical AUD.”

“I think the downward pressure on the AUD will continue as I am still of the view that the Fed will be far more aggressive on rates than the RBA will turn out to be,” said Alex Joiner, chief economist at IFM Investors Pty. “I think volatility will continue through markets as they still struggle to price elevated inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook’

Smooth Retreat Unlikely

The market got a bit ahead of itself in pricing for the policy rate peaks next year, said Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp.

“We need to resolve just how sticky inflation is and whether the market’s benign view of that and of the Fed ends up being accurate. Any smooth retreat toward 2% in the space of three years still looks to be a big ask,” he said.

Limit the Euphoria

“While this means some relief for the risky Asian assets at the margin, we do think there will be potentially be more hawkish Fed speakers that continue to bring up the market pricing of Fed’s tightening cycle,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “That could potentially limit the euphoria in Asia.”

Bear Rally Peak

“The market could run out of positive catalysts after today’s spotlight moment, suggesting the current bear rally is also moving towards its peak,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. Plus, once investor expectations settle on a 50-basis-point hike next month, “the pre-set playbook (ie, 75bps) will turn out to be an unwelcomed surprise.”

Meanwhile, traders in the Australian stock market may choose “to stay conservative by the end of this week as we will welcome our job data next week, which is expected to prove that inflation will stay for long,” she said.

(Updates with markets reaction in Asia in 3rd paragraph and more analysts’ comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Shunning Equities Set the Stage for Stocks’ Big Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobody saw it coming, and now everyone wants in.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThat’s a nutshell synopsis of how an improbable equity market bounce is threatening to become a meltu

  • The Nasdaq’s New Bull Market Could Be a Head Fake

    After lagging behind the other major indexes for much of the first half of the year, the tech-heavy index has staged a robust comeback in recent weeks. It had tumbled into a bear market in March.

  • Exxon Eyes Global Trading Expansion as Commodity Profits Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering expanding its trading operations globally as historic oil-market volatility contributes to record profits for commodity shops.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency E

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Slower CPI Curbs Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rally Thursday following softer-than-expected US inflation data, which stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve could pivot to a shallower pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • These stocks soared up to 12% after inflation cooled

    DEEP DIVE Amid the euphoria following what appeared to be the first sign of slowing inflation, stocks staged a broad rally on Aug. 10, with dozens of large-cap stocks rising 5% or more. Those included several tech names that investors loved during the early stages of the coronvirus pandemic, along with cruise lines, credit-card lenders and chip-related companies.

  • Fed’s Evans says July CPI data was ‘positive,’ but ‘nobody can be happy’ with 8.5% annual inflation rate

    Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Wednesday the July CPI data was positive but central bank will keep raising interest rates into next year.

  • Stock Futures Hushed After Lower-Than-Expected Inflation Sends Nasdaq Into Bull Territory

    U.S. stock futures were mixed Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, cooler July inflation helped the Nasdaq Composite climb more than 20% above its mid-June low.

  • Asian shares join global rally on softer-than-expected U.S. inflation

    Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday after a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report encouraged bets of less aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar remained bruised after its biggest plunge in five months. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when they rose a monthly 1.3%.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year. Republicans have criticized the additional funding for IRS tax enforcement, saying the agency will not just focus on wealthier taxpayers but also go after middle-class families. Yellen told IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in a letter released by the Treasury Department that any new IRS personnel "shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels."

  • Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

    A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. "Missourians are more than ready to end the senseless and costly prohibition of marijuana.”

  • Kim Jong Un Was ‘Seriously Ill’ During North Korea Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un’s influential sister revealed that North Korea’s leader had a “high fever” during a recent Covid outbreak, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korea’s leaders if they continued to let propaganda leaflets cross the border.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapon

  • 61 lawmakers ask Okla. Attorney General O'Connor to back Glossip's request for new hearing

    61 Oklahoma lawmakers are asking Attorney General John O'Connor to back a request for a new hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

  • The red flag that preceded a halving of global equities in 2000 and 2007 is back, warns Citi

    A herd mentality of buying stocks among global analysts is a big red flag warning for investors, says Citi.

  • 2022 fentanyl overdose deaths on outpacing 2021 fentanyl deaths | FOX 13 Seattle

    Seattle police are conducting emphasis patrols in an effort to combat the fentanyl crisis. According to the DEA, 4 of 10 illicit pills may contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

  • Oklahoma AG refuses new hearing for Glossip, clemency hearing scheduled for death row inmate

    Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement after multiple legislators asked for a new hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

  • Gold Seeing Bullish Momentum

    On the daily price chart, it’s clear that gold topped out in March at $192 — using the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) as a proxy for gold price — and that a low of $158 came on July 21. Since then, the metal is seeing bullish momentum as it lifts up off of the lows and blasts it way back up to the $167 level before a bit of selling came in early August. The downtrend line that connects the March peak with the April high was hit last week at $167. Enough selling at this line caused a halt in the

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy As Second-Quarter Results Suggest Improvement?

    Amazon stock jumped after posting its second-quarter results that, while missing earnings estimates, beat on revenue across the board.

  • Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the Securities and Exchange Commission to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Wea

  • Understanding the Currency Sector in CoinDesk Indices DACS

    The Currency Sector is the largest Sector in CoinDesk Indices' DACS. It has the largest number of digital assets among the six sectors that make up DACS.