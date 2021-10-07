Market Wrap: Analysts Bullish on Bitcoin as Trading Volume Rises

Damanick Dantes, Tracy Wang
·5 min read

Bitcoin’s price stayed roughly flat over the past 24 hours, settling at approximately $54,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The muted price action comes after bitcoin rallied an impressive 8% yesterday, driven by concentrated buying. Analysts expect trading volumes to remain elevated, supporting continued upside into Q4.

Blockchain data shows a large buy order was behind the bitcoin rally yesterday. It remains unclear why these large traders (bitcoin whales) purchased on spot exchanges instead of an over-the-counter desk, according to CoinDesk’s Muyao Shen.

However, some analysts remain cautious, pointing to activity in the bitcoin options market.

“We also continue to see bearish-type trades with the spot rally,” according to QCP Capital. “A total of 1,200x BTC end-October BTC calls were sold yesterday, followed by the buying of over 500x of 50/45k end-October put spread today. In the very short term, we might see some corrective price action in BTC.”

A call option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.

Latest Prices

  • Bitcoin (BTC): $53,910, -1.8%

  • Ether (ETH): $3,598, +0.5%

  • S&P 500: +0.8%

  • Gold: $1,755, -0.3%

  • 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.573%

Trading volume rise

Bitcoin’s spot trading volume rose over the past few days, which reflects a resurgence of buying activity. The past few months were relatively quiet in crypto markets, although the sell-off in September may have encouraged some buyers who had been on the sidelines.

Blockchain data shows continued BTC accumulation by both long-term and short-term holders who are starting to realize profits above their cost basis, or the original value or purchase price of an asset or investment for tax purposes. Analysts are monitoring the use of leverage, particularly in the bitcoin futures market, to determine if traders are gaining conviction behind the recent rally.

“A spot rally doesn’t mean there’s no leverage,” Delphi Digital, a crypto research firm, wrote in a blog post. “Exchanges also lend stablecoins to their customers, which are then used to purchase spot assets.”

Delphi also noted that a bitcoin rally on high spot volume would “imply that overall leverage is much lower than it would be on a futures-driven move.”

Outside of the spot market, other analysts saw a surge in trading volume in bitcoin’s perpetual futures market, a type of derivative in cryptocurrency markets similar to futures contracts in traditional markets.

“Whales (large traders) bought up BTC in the perpetual futures markets yesterday mostly at Binance, Huobi and Bybit,” wrote Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, in a blog post.

So far, analysts are not too concerned about the sudden rise in trading activity. “Overall, the leverage ratios do not look overextended nor overheated, as we feel investors have been relatively cautious in their trading playbook,” StackFunds, a cryptocurrency investment firm, wrote in a Wednesday newsletter.

Bitcoin resilience into year’s end

Historically, the fourth quarter of the year tends to produce positive returns for bitcoin, which is one reason why some analysts remain optimistic.

October is typically more volatile than September (average annualized volatility of 66% versus 61%), and BTC tends to finish about 13% higher when looking at historical averages, according to data compiled by Kraken.

“This, along with the fact that we saw sentiment rebound late last month following global markets derisking on Evergrande fears and negative headlines out of China, suggests that BTC is arguably becoming more resilient against traditional market turbulence,” Kraken wrote in a research report.

And while further upside is likely this quarter, some analysts expect the possible approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later this month could stall the upside in price over the short term, as has happened after previous important events.

“While we’ve had two down 83% bear markets already, I believe those are a thing of our primordial past – future bear markets will be shallower; the previous two have been -61% and -54%,” Dan Morehead, CEO of crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, in a Thursday newsletter.

Morehead expects a repeat of previous significant crypto events such as the launch of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) bitcoin futures in Dec. 2017, which preceded a downturn in the BTC price.

Still, Pantera maintains a long-term bullish outlook for bitcoin.

Altcoin roundup

  • Meme coin $SHIB continues October rally: Self-claimed “DOGE killer” shiba inu (SHIB) has pumped by nearly 400% in the past week, pushing the token to the 13th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization, reported CoinDesk’s Muyao Shen. Data from blockchain data firm Santiment shows that the number of SHIB transactions worth more than $1 million has been going up dramatically along with the price rally. “I would say it’s just crypto being crypto,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, an associate at crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, said. “When markets go risk-on, the meme coins tend to benefit.”

  • Yield Guild Games invests $175K in Merit Circle to expand scholarship program: Yield Guild Games (YGG), a decentralized gaming startup, said it invested $175,000 in Merit Circle to help “bring play-to-earn to the masses,” reported CoinDesk’s Tanzeel Akhtar. YGG said its users can interact with the gaming guild by applying and receiving a scholarship for Axie Infinity or by purchasing Merit Circle’s soon-to-be-released governance token “$MC” to be a part of the DAO.

  • Automated market maker Tinyman to launch on Algorand: Tinyman, an automated market maker (AMM) on the Algorand blockchain, recently raised $2.5 million and is expected to launch in full on Thursday, reported CoinDesk’s Josh Fineman. Tinyman raised its $2.5 million from 20 investors, including Borderless Capital, Arrington Capital and The LAO. It joins a crop of projects seeking to attract decentralized finance (DeFi) users to new chains. Be it Trader Joe on Avalanche or Fantom quickly surpassing $5 billion in locked value, traders are increasingly finding alternatives to the high fees associated with Ethereum-based DeFi.

Relevant News

Other markets

Most digital assets in the CoinDesk 20 ended the day lower.

Notable winners as of 21:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

  • Stellar (XLM): +6.1%

  • Polkadot (DOT): +5.7%

Notable losers:

  • Dogecoin (DOGE): -3.5%

  • EOS (EOS): -3.4%

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'The end of physical currency, cash, is certainly drawing near': Economist

    Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the financial system, with cashless payment systems thriving and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) becoming a real possibility within the U.S.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Indian rupee hits 5-1/2-month low; bonds fall on oil price surge

    Economists said Moody's upward revision of India's sovereign rating outlook should bode well, particularly for bonds, as it reduces the chances of the country getting downgraded to junk and will aid the government's efforts to get India included in global bond indexes. India imports 80% of its oil requirements and higher crude prices tend to push up domestic inflation. Traders are also cautious ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy's meeting on Friday, which is being closely watched for clues on when the Reserve Bank of India will start its exit from the pandemic-era stimulus.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day.

  • Why DraftKings' Falling Stock Is a Big Problem

    DraftKings is trying to use its stock to acquire the competition, which will be tougher as the stock falls.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • ‘Rich Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Bitcoin Investments Before ‘Biggest Crash in History’

    Robert Kiyosaki, famed investor and author of the "Rich Dad" series of personal finance books, is yet another finance personality speaking out in favor of cryptocurrency investments, along with gold...

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]