Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls Initially on US Jobs Report, Grinds Higher Later
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased 2% on Friday, average volume. Currently near $23,000, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was on track to close out the week down 2%.
BTC’s price move came on the heels of a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, spoken about in greater depth and detail in CoinDesk’s coverage of the announcement.
This article originally appeared in Market Wrap, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Bitcoin’s immediate response to the positive data was to sell off briefly, before recovering throughout the day.
Given the strength of the report, bitcoin investors may anticipate that the Federal Open Market Committee – the Federal Reserve’s monetary-policy panel – will maintain its elevated pace of interest rate increases, which could have a negative impact on asset prices.
In traditional markets, the S&P 500 declined 0.2%, while the tech-laden Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.2% higher.
Altcoins pushed higher as well, as Polkadot’s DOT advanced 6.3%, while Avalanche’s AVAX increased 4.4%.
●Bitcoin (BTC): $22,898 +2.0%
●Ether (ETH): $1,677 +5.6%
●S&P 500 daily close: 4,145.19 −0.2%
●Gold: $1,791 per troy ounce +0.2%
●Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.84% +0.2
Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.
BTC Initial Reaction to Positive Jobs Data Was Negative
Where the July 29 Market Wrap took a step out to the weekly chart time frame, today’s chart zooms into a narrower hourly chart range. Doing so can provide increased line of sight into the intra-day reaction to economic data.
Friday morning’s U.S. jobs report for July massively surpassed expectations, as employment rose by 528,000 compared to a consensus forecast of a 250,000 increase. The unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% versus expectations for 3.6%.
This, by most accounts, was a strong jobs report. Bitcoin’s hourly chart, however, implies a different interpretation.
BTC prices declined close to 2% on above-average volume not long after the employment report was released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Prices have since recovered, with BTC currently trading above $23,000.
That might signal at least a brief departure from the market realm where “good news = bad news” for markets, and vice versa. Specifically, positive economic data gives the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee room to take a more aggressive approach to future rate increases.
Notably, the probabilities for a 75 basis point increase in interest rates in September have increased from 34% to 65%, following the report. A glance at the daily chart (below) shows a recovery in prices throughout the remainder of the day.
The ATR (average true range) indicator illustrates a continued reduction in volatility, while the relative strength index (RSI) shows an uptick to 53, which (while higher) is generally interpreted as neutral.
The RSI indicator, for context, is often used as a proxy for momentum, with a reading of 30 indicating oversold levels and 70 indicating overbought levels.
BTC’s seven-day performance shows relatively little movement overall
Overall, the seven-day movement in the price of BTC was relatively flat. Price action stalled substantially from the double-digit gains for both BTC and ETH in the week prior.
The same can be said for traditional risk assets and equities indexes. The largest movement in prices over the most recent seven days occurred in energy markets, with crude oil declining by 8%. Thirty-day correlations between BTC and traditional stock indexes remain fairly tight.
Altcoin roundup
FLOW Rallies 38% Powered By Meta’s NFT Outreach: The token of the Flow blockchain surged in the wake of Meta Platform's (META) decision to leverage the blockchain to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFT) initiative. Read more here.
Justin Sun Backs Ethereum Hard Fork: The Tron founder has emerged as one of the most prominent investors supporting a hard fork of Ethereum after the blockchain switches to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism in September. Sun said he will support development on the existing Ethereum network following the expected Merge. Read more here.
Citi: Ethereum’s Merge Will Have Several Consequences for the Blockchain: Ethereum will probably become deflationary as token issuance decreases while the burn mechanism is maintained, the bank said. Read more here.
Relevant insight
Listen 🎧 : Today’s "CoinDesk Markets Daily" podcast discusses the latest market movements.
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital to Reopen Cash Withdrawals Next Week: The bankrupt company received court approval for the $270 million plan on Thursday.
Core Scientific Sold More Bitcoin in July Than It Mined: The miner still holds 1,205 bitcoins and expects to continue to sell its mined coins to pay its expenses.
Exchange Coinbase Rallies Ahead of Q2 Results, but Major Questions Remain: Analysts expect trading volumes to have taken another hit, although a recent near-doubling in the stock price suggests markets may have discounted the bad news.
US Adds 528K Jobs in July, More Than Doubling Estimates; Bitcoin Dips: Investors are likely to expect the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates in response.
Crypto Miner Argo Blockchain Faced Equipment Challenges, Higher Costs in July: The London-based company produced 219 bitcoins in the month, 22% more than in June.
Crypto’s Future Depends on Security, Ledger Exec Says: Alex Zinder, global head of hardware wallet maker Ledger Enterprises, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss Solana’s $5 million exploit and what crypto needs to do to broaden adoption.
Indian Government Raids Director of Crypto Exchange WazirX, Freezes $8.1M: Regulators are probing the trading platform over alleged money laundering on instant loan apps.
Crypto Becomes Next Financial Sector Under US Lawmakers’ Diversity Lens: Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are asking for more information about hiring from digital-assets firms.
Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says: The country's securities market authority, CNMV, said it's worried about poor appreciation of the risks even after mandating new crypto ad warnings earlier this year.
Other markets
Biggest Gainers
Asset
Ticker
Returns
DACS Sector
Polkadot
+7.0%
Ethereum
+5.6%
Chainlink
+5.2%
Biggest Losers
There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.
Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.