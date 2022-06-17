Market Wrap: Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week in Year

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Hi and welcome to Market Wrap! This is a limited edition since the team is off today as CoinDesk observes Juneteenth as a company holiday. We will be back Tuesday, June 21st.

Bitcoin (BTC) has tumbled 23% since Sunday, heading for its worst weekly performance since May 2021. As of press time the largest cryptocurrency was changing hands just around $20,500. The price has declined 56% year-to-date.

●Bitcoin (BTC): $20550, −2.06%

●Ether (ETH): $1084, −2.16%

●S&P 500 daily close: 3,674.84, +0.22%

●Gold: $1840 per troy ounce, −0.31%

●Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.24%





Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.



