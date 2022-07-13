Market Wrap: Bitcoin Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak; Even Traders See More Hawkish Fed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jimmy He
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Hawk
    Tony Hawk
    American professional skateboarder

Hi, I'm Jimmy He, here to take you through the day's crypto market highlights and news.

Bitcoin (BTC) saw price fluctuations in Wednesday morning trading after the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) showed June inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.1%, overshooting expectations of 8.8%.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell 4.5% in the minutes after the CPI was released, dropping to a 10-day low of $18,919. BTC has since climbed back, up 2% over the past 24 hours and trading at around $19,700.

Core inflation, which removes the CPI’s more volatile food and energy components, slowed for the third straight month, dipping to 5.9% in June from 6% in May.

AAVE, the token of decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave, led market gains and rose 13% over the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, the struggling crypto lender Celsius Network paid off its full debt to Aave, freeing up $26 million in tokens of collateral.

Ethereum (ETH) rose 4.4% over the past 24 hours.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% and the NASDAQ was up 0.1%.

Latest prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $19,717 +1.2%

Ether (ETH): $1,079 +3.2%

S&P 500 daily close: 3,801.59 −0.5%

Gold: $1,731 per troy ounce +0.5%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.90% −0.05


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Fed Futures Traders Now Betting on 100 Basis Point Interest Rate Hike After CPI Release

Futures traders are now seeing more than a 50% chance that the Fed will raise the target rate to 250-275 basis points at its meeting later this month. (CME)
Futures traders are now seeing more than a 50% chance that the Fed will raise the target rate to 250-275 basis points at its meeting later this month. (CME)

Traders of Federal funds on the CME exchange now see a 67% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise the target interest rate by 100 basis points, or one full percentage point, to 250-275 basis points this month, up from only 7.6% a day prior and 0% a week prior.

The odds of the Fed reprising June’s 75 basis point hike to a target rate of 225-250 is down to 33% from 92.4% a day ago.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department released the CPI, the most widely tracked measure of inflation, showing the highest inflation gauge in four decades.

“The fresh inflation high could give central bankers the green light for another aggressive rate hike. The Fed has prioritized the battle to stabilize prices over any push for economic growth at this point in time,” Helene Braun reported.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet on July 26-27 to discuss further monetary tightening.

Altcoin roundup

  • StarkWare confirms StarkNet token: The crypto firm, which created the StarkNet blockchain scalability product, confirmed the creation of the long-rumored StarkNet token to help maintain, secure and evolve the ecosystem. The token will go on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token in September. Read more here.

  • Over $400M in BNB burned in quarterly move: Over 1.9 million of crypto exchange Binance’s BNB tokens worth roughly $405 million were burned as part of a quarterly burn program, data shows. The action is part of an automatic system to reduce the total supply of BNB to 100 million. Read more here.

  • UK court allows serving legal documents via NFTs: The High Court of England and Wales has allowed Fabrizio D'Aloia, founder of Italy-based online gambling company Microgame, to file a lawsuit against anonymous people through a non-fungible token (NFT) drop. The ruling will allow legal proceedings against otherwise anonymous persons through their wallet addresses. Read more here.

Relevant insight

Other markets

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Polygon

MATIC

+4.7%

Smart Contract Platform

Avalanche

AVAX

+4.0%

Smart Contract Platform

Stellar

XLM

+3.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Terra

LUNA

−4.1%

Smart Contract Platform

Loopring

LRC

−2.7%

Smart Contract Platform

Gala

GALA

−2.2%

Entertainment

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops After CPI Data Comes In Hotter Than Expected

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 13, 2022.

  • US CPI Preview: Inflation Likely to Climb to New 40-Year High

    A hotter-than-expected core CPI figure could bring renewed selling pressure to the bitcoin market.

  • Permira Hits $16 Billion Milestone for New Flagship Buyout Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Permira has gathered 16 billion euros ($16 billion) for its new flagship buyout pool after passing the fund’s first close, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Markets WrapTh

  • Inflation numbers highlighted in Consumer price index data from the U.S. BLS

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Consumer Price Index data for June 2022, and it will come as no surprise that inflation is rampant.

  • What Legacy Brands Can Learn From Web3’s Hyper-Cultish Narratives

    Traditional companies can ape how blockchain projects build loyalty and community, says one strategist.

  • U.S. inflation rises to highest annual rate since 1981

    STORY: Inflation in the U.S. shot up even more than expected in June, accelerating at the fastest pace since 1981.Data out Wednesday from the U.S. Labor Department showed the consumer price index jumped 9.1%, as gas prices hit record highs last month and food costs stayed elevated.John Leer is chief economist at Morning Consult.“Everyone expected inflation to be high given how rapidly gas prices had risen. I mean, that's a, it's a really important driver in inflation, particularly for folks who live in suburban and rural areas. It's a, it's a large share of their total monthly expenses. I think what's surprising is, like I said, just how dramatically those elevated gas prices and energy prices have flowed throughout the economy, particularly when we go look at - food is another sector. But then I would note things like shelter and new and used cars continue to rise as well.”The CPI report adds further momentum for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month. War in Ukraine, global supply chains snags and massive fiscal stimulus in the prior two years have driven consumer prices higher.Wednesday's inflation data followed stronger-than-expected job growth in June, and boosted wages are contributing to higher prices for services.That's presented the Fed with a tough task, as it tries to cool demand in the economy to bring inflation down.The worse-than-expected CPI report for June led some investors to bet the central bank could deliver an even bigger interest-rate hike at its policy meeting later this month, further stoking fears of a recession by early next year.

  • Long-Term Bitcoin Investors Stick It Out as Speculator Selling Drives Prices Lower: Coinbase

    "Holders are less likely to sell BTC during turbulent periods," the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange said.

  • Crypto Custodian Copper Soon to Close Delayed Funding Round: Sources

    Copper’s Series C round will value the company around $2 billion, according to two sources.

  • Consumer Price Index: How Much More Did Gas & Electric Cost You in June?

    The U.S. Bureau of Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for June 2022 on Wednesday, July 13, with prices across the board rising 9.1% in the past 12 months, not seasonally adjusted. The CPI...

  • Three Arrows Founders’ Whereabouts Unknown, Liquidators Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital haven’t been cooperating in the firm’s liquidation process and their whereabouts were unknown as of Friday, according to court papers. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapWHO Chief Warns of Rising Infections, Deaths From New Covid WaveReprese

  • Soaring Inflation Could Dampen Crypto, Analysts Say

    Soaring inflation will make investors less inclined to buy cryptocurrencies, some analysts say, while others see a silver lining amid the high numbers.

  • The tourists have fled the energy space. One bank says they may have bolted too soon.

    Today’s highlight will be the release of the consumer price index, which could show inflation hitting a four-decade high. Make what you will of summer price action, but nothing has quite seen highs and lows over the last two months like the energy sector. In fact, the ETF has seen the second-highest outflows of any equity fund — $1.87 billion — over the last month, according to FactSet data.

  • U.S., Japan agree to address Ukraine war-driven FX volatility, economic challenges

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to further strengthen bilateral ties and work together to address rising food and energy prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine. They said the war had increased exchange rate volatility, which could have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, and pledged to continue to consult closely on foreign exchange markets and "cooperate as appropriate" on currency issues, in line with their commitments as part of the Group of Seven (G7) and Group of 20 economies. Their joint statement also touched on issues ranging from climate change to global tax reforms and a price cap on Russian oil that the United States has proposed to prevent Moscow from benefiting from using higher oil prices to fund its war in Ukraine.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.