Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tumbles Most in 1 Year as Crypto Cracks Appear

Bradley Keoun, Jimmy He
·5 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) suffered its largest price drop in a year as signs emerged that the steep correction in crypto markets is hurting big industry players and putting extreme stress on digital-asset projects.

As of press time, bitcoin was changing hands around $23,200, down 16% over the past 24 hours. Ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, slumped 18% to $1,222.

The latest leg down came as the big crypto lender Celsius, which as recently as April claimed to hold at least 150,000 bitcoin, worth about $3.5 billion at current prices, halted withdrawals. (Nexo, another crypto firm, expressed interest in buying some of the platform's assets.)

It was a day of fast-moving developments and announcements that all seemed to confirm how bleak crypto markets are suddenly looking.

The overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell below $1 trillion for the first time since early 2021, with big losses in tokens including SOL and DOGE. Crypto-related stocks, led by MicroStrategy (MSTR), plunged.

Binance temporarily paused bitcoin withdrawals (reportedly due to technical issues). Crypto.com and the crypto lender BlockFi announced job cuts. Tron's USDD stablecoin wobbled off its $1 peg.

"Sentiment for cryptos is terrible," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at the foreign-exchange broker Oanda, wrote Monday in an emailed briefing. "Bitcoin is attempting to form a base, but if price action falls below the $20,000 level it could get even uglier."

The pain in crypto mounted as traditional markets also came under severe pressure. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index tumbled 4% to a new low for the year. The biggest driver appeared to be renewed investor fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will have little choice but to tighten monetary policy aggressively to tamp down inflation, which is running at its hottest in four decades.

The next two-day Fed monetary policy meeting starts Tuesday, culminating Wednesday with a statement and press conference hosted by Chair Jerome Powell.

Latest prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $23503, −14.39%

Ether (ETH): $1264, −14.84%

S&P 500 daily close: $3750, −3.88%

Gold: $1821 per troy ounce, −2.70%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.37%


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

The violent sell-off contrasted with the price action for most of May, where bitcoin mostly stabilized around the $30,000 level.

But bitcoin is now in the throes of a seven-day losing streak.

Crypto fund investors not buying the dip

By Jimmy He

Chart of investors' net flows into crypto funds shows a burst of redemptions last week. (CoinShares)
Chart of investors' net flows into crypto funds shows a burst of redemptions last week. (CoinShares)

Investors pulled $102 million out of digital asset funds during the week through June 10, according to a CoinShares report. Some $57 million of the outflows were attributed to bitcoin-focused funds.

Ether-focused funds saw $41 million in outflows, bringing month-to-date outflows to $72 million and year-to-date outflows to $386.5 million. Blockchain-related equities saw outflows of $5 million.

Regionally, the majority of outflows were attributed to the Americas, which totaled $98 million. In comparison, funds listed in Europe only experienced $2 million in outflows.

Relevant insight


Other markets

Most digital assets in the CoinDesk 20 ended the day lower.

Biggest Gainers

There are no gainers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Ethereum

ETH

−14.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Bitcoin

BTC

−14.4%

Currency

Dogecoin

DOGE

−14.3%

Currency

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto: Binance 'temporarily' pauses bitcoin withdrawals as market tanks

    The global crypto market cap is down to $1.03tn.

  • Crypto-related stocks plunge as Bitcoin falls below $24,000

    Crypto-related stocks cratered early Monday as a broader sell-off of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital coins accelerated and spilled over into adjacent stocks.

  • Coinbase Global’s Shares Succumb to Crypto Rout

    The cryptocurrency exchange’s stock traded to an all-time low on Monday as investors retreated further from cryptocurrency and other risky assets.

  • Crypto contagion fears spread after Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bitcoin fell as much as 14% on Monday after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" market conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere. Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and Celsius did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. New Jersey-based Celsius, which has around $11.8 billion in assets, offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit cryptocurrencies with its platform.

  • Crypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recess

  • Oracle Sales Top Expectations Against Uncertain Economic Backdrop

    The business-software giant posted higher quarterly revenue and its shares rebounded in after-hours trading.

  • Bitcoin sell-off: ‘I am not a buyer’ yet at these levels, market strategist says

    The Strategic Funds Managing Director Marc Lopresti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bitcoin falling below $25,000, crypto companies pausing withdrawals, and the outlook for the crypto market.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp-Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Meta Platforms (META) Halts Dual-Camera Smartwatch Development

    Meta Platforms (META) has halted the development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on producing other wrist-worn devices.

  • Cryptocurrency market value tumbles below $1 tln

    STORY: The total value of the cryptocurrency market tumbled below $1 trillion on Monday (June 13).It’s the first time the tokens have fallen below that level since January last year.And it comes after a surprise move by major U.S. crypto lending company Celsius Network.The firm froze withdrawals and transfers due to what it called ‘extreme’ conditions.It led to a slide across crypto tokens - with bitcoin down as much as 19% to an 18-month low of just under $24,000.Number two token Ethereum was down as much as 28%.Crypto markets have dived in the past few weeks.That as rising interest rates and inflation hurt riskier assets across financial markets.In May, the collapse of the terraUSD and luna tokens also shook the industry.Celsius offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit crypto at its platform.It then lends out crypto to earn a return.But regulators, particularly in the U.S., have grown concerned about the surge in crypto lending.They are worried about investor protections and systemic risks from unregulated lending products.Celsius did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Do Celtics need more from Jayson Tatum? Ime Udoka gives thoughtful answer

    Celtics head coach Ime Udoka isn't overly concerned about Jayson Tatum's play despite his shooting struggles in the last couple games of the NBA Finals.

  • BlackRock isn’t buying the dip as volatility climbs in sinking stock market

    BlackRock isn’t wading into the sinking stock market to buy the dip, as the S&P 500 trades in bear-market territory Monday. What else Wall Street is thinking as stocks skid.

  • Should I Buy Bitcoin On The Dip? Crypto Storm Likely To Worsen Before A Rebound, Experts Say

    Should I buy Bitcoin on the dip? Experts say things could get worse before they get better, but there are still positive indicators.

  • The S&P 500 loses all of its gains since Biden took office

    Backward momentum comes as index falls back into bear market territory.

  • The S&P 500 is clinging to a key support level after Friday’s meltdown, here’s what happens if that fails

    Our call of the day zeroes in on a crucial level of support for the S&P 500 and which stocks are best to hold against recession and inflation worries.

  • China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will start trading on the over-the-counter market (OTC) on Monday, more than two weeks after its shareholders voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where it raised US$4.4 billion last year in a public listing that angered Beijing. That move was announced on Friday in the US by Chicago-based Options Clearing Corp, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing house, which said the Chinese firm's trading symbol will change from

  • Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

    The agreement gives the world’s largest warehouse operator a larger footprint even as e-commerce slows.

  • Trans Woman in Critical Condition After Attack in Philadelphia

    The assailant used homophobic slurs before pistol-whipping the trans woman, and he shot her two companions.

  • Press briefing: Shooting 26th and Dewey

    Photojournalist Sean Kelly and intern Michael Kelly interviewed Lt. Allen Straub on the scene of a Monday morning shootin in Omaha.

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion