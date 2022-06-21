Market Wrap: Crypto Rally Continues, Smaller Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin in June

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto assets continued to rally on Tuesday, three days after market-wide selling caused the price of bitcoin (BTC) to drop to a 52-week low.

Bitcoin and ether (ETH) were both recently up about 5%, with bitcoin trading at $21,158.43 and ether at $1,146.41 on Tuesday afternoon.

Stocks also rose as part of a wider rebound in assets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.88%, and the S&P 500, which had its worst week since 2020 last week, gained 2.74%.

Although the increases on Tuesday might cause some relief for traders after bitcoin saw its most volatile week since May 2021 last week, according to data from Arcane Research, many experts warn that the worst isn’t over.

“The bear market will not be over until recession arrives or the risk of one is extinguished,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients.

“This could be a short-term bounce. Longer term, I’d be concerned that there could be some more selling out there,” Tuttle Capital Management CEO and Chief Investment Officer Matthew Tuttle said on CoinDesk TV.

Smaller altcoins also rallied on Tuesday. Elrond (EGLD), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Helium (HNT) were among the winners, surging by as much as 51%.

Smaller crypto assets by market cap have fared better than bitcoin this month, although they have also been deep in the red. One small-cap index, which tracks the performance of the 50 smallest crypto assets, fell 27%, according to a report by Arcane Research. Bitcoin, which dropped as much as 35%, underperformed all indexes in June.

“It's a long time since we saw such strong performances from the smaller coins,” the report stated. “It’s highly unusual to see small caps performing better than bitcoin in a falling market.”

Latest prices

●Bitcoin (BTC): $21156, +5.45%

●Ether (ETH): $1146, +4.02%

●S&P 500 daily close: 3,776.74, +2.77%

●Gold: $1834 per troy ounce, +NaN%

●Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.31%





Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Other markets

All digital assets in the CoinDesk 20 ended the day higher.

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.



