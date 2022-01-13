Market Wrap: Cryptocurrencies Pull Back as Traders Remain Cautious

Damanick Dantes, Angelique Chen
·4 min read

Bitcoin dipped below $43,000 on Thursday, suggesting a slowdown in buying activity.

The cryptocurrency's price is roughly flat over the past week, compared to a 3% decline in ether. Price movements among some alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) have been choppy over the past week, especially relative to BTC, which could reflect some uncertainty among traders.

"It seems that many have been hedging and decreasing exposure to crypto in recent weeks in anticipation of [the U.S. consumer price index] releasing on Wednesday, who are now having to buy back," Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the U.K.-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. Still, some buyers have been missing in action, at least over the past 24 hours.

Regulatory developments could have soured the mood among crypto traders. On Thursday, local media reported the government of Pakistan and its central bank want to ban the use of cryptocurrencies. The submission is the first time a clear position has been taken by the country's central bank.

For now, bitcoin is stuck between $40,000 support and $44,000 resistance, according to technical analysis.

Latest prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $42712, −2.69%

Ether (ETH): $3270, −3.33%

S&P 500 daily close: $4659, −1.42%

Gold: $1821 per troy ounce, −0.32%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 1.71%


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Mixed sentiment among option traders

The bitcoin options market assigns a roughly 70% probability that BTC will trade above $35,000 in March, according to crypto data provider Skew. That expectation aligns with the current range of technical support around the $40,000 price level, so long as buyers are able to sustain short-term momentum.

Sentiment among options traders appears to be mixed, judging by recent order placements.

"A sharp options player who had bought 42,000 January BTC calls started taking profit on those around the $44,000 spot BTC level, naturally creating some resistance there," crypto trading firm QCP Capital wrote in a Telegram announcement.

"We think option activity will increasingly dictate spot movements as the option market continues to grow," QCP wrote.

The firm also noted the collapse in the front end of the BTC option volatility curve, which was not consistent with the recent price bounce. For now, the decline in volatility suggests choppy price action could persist, especially given macroeconomic uncertainty this year, according to QCP.

Bitcoin implied volatility (Skew)
Bitcoin implied volatility (Skew)

Watch bitcoin funding rates

Analysts are also monitoring bitcoin's average funding rate, or the cost of holding long positions in perpetual futures listed on major exchanges. Funding rates can signal the level of conviction among traders who are positioned for an upside or downside in price.

"When funding rates are positive (green), traders are paying a premium for a counterparty to take the short side of the trade. When funding rates are negative (red), traders are paying a counterparty a premium to take the long side of the trade," Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at FundStrat, wrote in a report.

If the current negative reading persists for a few more days, it could signal that BTC sellers will start to exit positions, according to Farrell.

Bitcoin funding rates (Glassnode)
Bitcoin funding rates (Glassnode)

Altcoin roundup

  • Solana led gains after BofA endorsement but soon fell back: The move came after Bank of America said in a research note the Solana protocol’s low fees and high transaction speeds made it the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.” It could even usurp Ethereum’s current position as a leader among smart contract-enabled blockchains. Visa, on the other hand, wants to be a player in crypto, too. It sees itself as a building bridge between the fiat world and crypto, and even within the crypto world. Read more here.

  • Near Raises $150M From Major Crypto Investment Firms: Near’s latest raise brings some of the space’s highest-profile investors into the fold as the network gears up for a major DeFi push. Su Zhu’s Three Arrows Capital led the $150 million funding run, with participation from major crypto-focused funds including Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Jump, Alameda, Zee Prime and Amber Group, among others. Read more here.

  • DeFi Alliance Becomes ‘Alliance DAO’: DeFi Alliance, the incubator of platforms ranging from Sushi to Olympus DAO, rebranded itself as “Alliance DAO” Thursday. A who’s who of crypto investors, executives, non-fungible token (NFT) bulls – and even boxer Jake Paul – backed the self-styled “digital startup nation.” Some 300 contributors provided the funding, according to project founder Imran Khan, ranging from Libra co-creator Morgan Beller to OpenSea’s Devin Finzer, according to Danny Nelson. Read more here.

Relevant news

Other markets

Most digital assets in the CoinDesk 20 ended the day lower.

Largest winners:

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Dogecoin

DOGE

+4.0%

Currency

Largest losers:

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Algorand

ALGO

−7.6%

Smart Contract Platform

Cosmos

ATOM

−7.1%

Smart Contract Platform

Chainlink

LINK

−6.8%

Computing

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive, and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    This will give Oskar Blues and the other breweries it owns deeper resources and wider reach among American retailers.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Will Make You a Millionaire?

    While most people retire with far less than $1 million in their 401(k), you can easily become a millionaire with just a few years of maxing out the generous contribution limits. For 2022, employees can save up to $20,500 in the tax-advantaged retirement account, and many employers will throw in a company match. If your goal is to retire with $1 million, here's how many years you need to max out your 401(k).

  • 3 REITs to Supplement Your Social Security Income

    Investors who want to boost their yield while reducing risks in the stock market should consider real estate investment trusts (REITs). Here are three REITs to consider that not only have years of solid returns but have also raised their dividends each year for at least nine years, helping their investors keep up with rising prices over that span. As a bonus, each of these REITs is among the small group of REITs that pay monthly (instead of quarterly), adding to their appeal as a supplement to monthly Social Security payments.

  • Want 156% to 165% Returns? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Matthew Carletti of JMP Securities has a price target of $95 on Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), implying 156% upside from its current price. Machine learning models then correlate those variables with the likelihood of claims, theoretically allowing Lemonade to underwrite policies more precisely.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio. Jim Simons, an American billionaire hedge fund manager, founded Renaissance Technologies in […]

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Buyout of 49.9% Stake in Biojet AS

    ExxonMobil (XOM) will be able to purchase about 3 million barrels per year of biofuel.

  • Everything To Know About 'RHOC' Star Dr. Jen Armstrong's Ex-Boyfriend, Bruce Elieff

    'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Dr. Jen Armstrong is married to Ryne Holliday—but she has a high-profile ex. Here's what to know about Bruce Elieff.