Market Wrap: Cryptos Mixed as Global Uncertainty Lingers; Dogecoin Pumps

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes, Angelique Chen
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Performance across cryptocurrencies were mixed on Monday as investors braced for additional market risk.

Concerns about geopolitical conflicts emanating from Russia and Ukraine, China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, signs of an upcoming U.S. or European recession and global inflation have kept some buyers on the sidelines.

Typically, investors reduce their exposure to speculative assets, such as stocks and cryptos, when faced with high uncertainty. So far this year, the S&P 500 is down about 12%, compared with a 17% decline in bitcoin (BTC). Meanwhile, gold, a traditional safe haven asset, is up 3% over the same period, albeit down 8% from its recent peak in March.

Just launched! Please sign up for our daily Market Wrap newsletter explaining what happens in crypto markets – and why.

The recent jump in equity market volatility occurred alongside a decline in gold prices. That could signal a neutral stance among market participants, especially as the rally in Treasury yields begins to cool.

Meanwhile, dogecoin (DOGE) rose by as much as 26% on Monday after Twitter (TWTR) accepted a takeover bid from Tesla's (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Some analysts are waiting for signs of stabilization in the crypto market, which has tracked moves in equities over the past year. So far, speculative traders are starting to return as BTC settles around $40,000. For example, in March, derivatives volumes increased after six straight months of decreased volumes. That could signal a rise in trading activity if BTC is able to break above or below its current trading range.

Latest prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $40,294, +1.48%

Ether (ETH): $3,022, +2.00%

S&P 500 daily close: $4,296, +0.57%

Gold: $1,899 per troy ounce, −1.64%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.83%


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Liquidation zones

There was a slight uptick in long bitcoin liquidations over the past 24 hours, although not as extreme compared with last week.

Liquidations occur when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position as a safety mechanism due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. Price moves in the spot market tend to accelerate as futures traders liquidate positions.

Analysts monitor liquidation levels to determine where prices will gravitate in order for buyers/sellers to absorb large pockets of order flow (supply/demand). Over the past three months, BTC has traded around a midpoint of $40,000, albeit with 20% price swings. That suggests a breakout or breakdown below the current trading range could trigger volatile liquidations on the long or short side.

Short-term levels to watch:

  • Short liquidation zone (forced buy to close): Above $42,000-$43,000.

  • Long liquidation zone (forced sell to close): Below $38,000-$39,000.

"Currently, about 30% of long-term and short-term bitcoin holders are underwater on their positions, split roughly 50-50 between the two groups," Delphi Digital, a crypto research firm, wrote in a report. And the average cost basis among short-term bitcoin holders is roughly $45,900, according to blockchain data compiled by Glassnode.

Typically, short-term holders are more sensitive to price movements, which means they take profits and/or realize losses quickly. Major turning points occur when long-term holders absorb excess supply from short-term sellers.

The chart below shows the long-term bitcoin holder net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL). Excessive optimism among long-term holders occurred around BTC's all-time high near $69,000 in March of last year. Since then, some profit taking has occurred among traders, possibly in anticipation of long-term losses, similar to 2015 and 2019.

For now, there are no signs of capitulation, which points to flat/negative price action until a significant liquidation (or prolonged period of realized losses) occurs.

Long-term bitcoin holder net unrealized profit/loss (Glassnode)
Long-term bitcoin holder net unrealized profit/loss (Glassnode)

Altcoin roundup

  • OpenSea eyes ‘Pro Experience’ with acquisition of NFT aggregator Gem: OpenSea has acquired non-fungible token (NFT) aggregator service Gem, the leading NFT marketplace said in a Monday blog post. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Gem offers a range of NFT-related services, including analytics tools, rarity rankings and bundled purchasing to save on Ethereum gas fees. Read more here.

  • NFTs stolen after Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord hacked: Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram account and Discord server were both hacked on Monday, with an unofficial "mint" link being sent out to followers. "There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links or link your wallet to anything," the NFT project wrote on Twitter. Read more here.

  • Dogecoin surges amid reports that Twitter will accept Musk's takeover offer: Dogecoin (DOGE) surged by as much as 26% today after Twitter (TWTR) accepted a takeover bid from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. DOGE surged to as much as $0.16 from a low point of $0.12 earlier today. Twitter (TWTR) rose by 5% on Monday. Read more here.

Relevant reads

Other markets

Most digital assets in the CoinDesk 20 ended the day lower.

Top Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Dogecoin

DOGE

+23.8%

Currency

Ethereum

ETH

+2.1%

Smart Contract Platform

Bitcoin

BTC

+1.5%

Currency

Top Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Cosmos

ATOM

−2.5%

Smart Contract Platform

Ethereum Classic

ETC

−2.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Filecoin

FIL

−2.0%

Computing

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Dropped After Elon Musk’s Deal for Twitter. Blame Margin Borrowing.

    The Twitter board accepted Elon Musk's offer of $54.20 a share. Tesla shares dropped after the announcement.

  • Boeing Aims for Defense Buildup

    The new chief of the plane maker’s military unit is tasked with reversing recent program problems, as governments’ defense spending ramps up.

  • Twitter accepts Elon Musk's $44B acquisition offer

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is infamous for using Twitter to tease and tease out various ideas he has about his business interests, cryptocurrency, politics and life in general, but today it looks like he's making good on one of the biggest of his musings. Twitter has announced that it has accepted Musk's offer to acquire the publicly traded company at $54.20/share, valuing the social media platform at $44 billion. Moments after the news broke that Twitter trading was halted, the company issued a press release confirming that it was accepting Musk's offer to take the social network private.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen

    French President Emmanuel Macron has won a second term in office. He defeated his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen. The Washington Post's Paris correspondent Rick Noack joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero to talk about what Macron's victory mean for France.

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • Why Bear Markets Can Help You Create Life-Changing Wealth

    Bear markets are periods of time when the stock market is down 20% or more from its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite was briefly in a bear market earlier this year, while the S&P 500 entered a correction, which is a drawdown of 10% or more from the high. Bear markets can be stressful and nerve-racking.