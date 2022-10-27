MarketAcross Is The Official Global Media Partner Of AIBC Europe Malta 2022

Tel-Aviv, Israel --News Direct-- AIBC

MarketAcross, the leading blockchain PR & marketing firm, is appointed as one of AIBC Europe's main global media partners for the upcoming Malta conference.

AIBC Europe Malta will take place from November 14-18, 2022, and aims to establish Europe's position as a technologically competitive region. With a strong focus on R&D and being the home of the SIGMA Group, Europe showcases a forward-thinking attitude and a keen interest in exploring innovative technologies.

The partnership with AIBC Europe enables MarketAcross to manage pre- and post-conference public relations efforts and marketing processes. In addition, the team will use its extensive network of KOLs, industry experts, and prominent speakers to ensure AIBC Europe Malta is an event people won't want to miss.

AIBC Europe heads to Malta because it is one of the first European regions to regulate distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrencies. With an open-minded approach and a forward-thinking attitude, Malta has been at the forefront of fostering this industry. Moreover, the island nation is known for its desire to be innovative and invest in emerging technologies.

AIBC Europe Malta will welcome various prominent speakers, including Carl the Moon, Ivan On Tech, James crypto Guru, American rapper Fat Joe, Davinci, AMCrypto, Kyle Chasse, BTCTV, Nick Spanos, Scott Stornetta, Crypto Megan, Ryu Games CPO Rick Ellis, Ivan On Tech, ReBlonde CR Motti Peer, and Malta's Minister for the Economy, EU Funds and Lands, Hon. Silvio Schembri. The event's four days will offer many key industry insights, networking opportunities, dinners, and awards. Additionally, there is a startup pitch, a concert by Fat Joe, and numerous exhibits to check out.

“Crypto events are once again becoming the place where ideas are shared, interesting people connect, and exciting new projects can meet for the first time. As someone who has been in crypto since the early days, it's exciting to see conferences happening all around the globe covering various topics. Can't wait to see what's next!,” said Itai Elizur, COO at MatketAcross.

Story continues

About AIBC Europe

AIBC Europe is one of Europe's biggest crypto and blockchain events. Thousands of people will attend the event on the iconic island of Malta, and there is plenty to do for everyone.

With exciting, insightful conversations expected on new crypto projects, gamefi, influencer/affiliate marketing and much more, this year’s AIBC Malta event is one not to miss.

AIBC Links

Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin

About MarketAcross

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.

MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro, build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.

For more information about MarketAcross, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contact Details

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/marketacross-is-the-official-global-media-partner-of-aibc-europe-malta-2022-644370533