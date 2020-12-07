Marketing Strategist Troy Sandidge Is Bridging the Gap for Businesses Through D.A.R.T. and C.L.O.V.E.R.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2020 / There's a vast and noticeable gap between small companies and Fortune 500 companies and often, what divides them is the effectiveness of marketing systems and strategies used. Troy Sandidge, a marketing strategist, among other titles, has always been aware of the gap. Since establishing his name, Sandidge has been working to provide the underdogs with equal yet cost-effective strategies to even the odds.

Hailing from Crown Point, Indiana, Sandidge would pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Marketing & Communications with a minor in Electrical Engineering at Valparaiso University. Although he would graduate in 2014, Sandidge started his career in 2012. He worked for over two years as a social media strategist in a local marketing agency. As a social media strategist, Sandidge was responsible for enhancing the company's online presence.

Troy Sandidge would spend a couple of years working the same position, learning from his experience, and absorbing everything he was taught in the field. Eventually, he earned a reputation as a marketing strategist who empowered brands to increase their social engagement, elevate brand authority, and maximize revenue through personalized systems, strategies, and solutions. Brands and small-medium sized businesses can get from where they are to where they want to be thanks to Sandidge's D.A.R.T. Marketing Methodology™ and C.L.O.V.E.R. Business Framework™.

With over ten years of experience, Sandidge would be approached by brands wishing to partner with him. Together they use his D.A.R.T. Marketing Methodology™ to solve their marketing problems and dilemmas. With the C.L.O.V.E.R. Business Framework™, Sandidge leverages social media, relationship marketing, and community building.

Most of the clients Sandidge works with are small to medium-sized businesses. He provides them with the same caliber of effective marketing systems and strategies that Fortune 500 companies use at a more affordable price for them to invest in. Sandidge removes the equation's complexity to provide a more simplistic process for understanding and packages in a way that uses their resources to get similar success with a fraction of the overhead, time, and money.

In working with them, Troy Sandidge realized that B.I.P.O.C. (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and minority companies wanted to work with marketing strategists and experts who looked and talked like them. He saw that they wanted to get urban examples and showed that keeping cultural branding and messaging still successful. Sandidge also noticed so much untapped potential using unorthodox, culturally-diverse marketing strategies, and tactics that could allow businesses to stand out and attract an audience's attention in fresh and dynamic ways. Working with them inspired Troy Sandidge to create his own consulting firm and build his own brand.

Running for over ten years now, Troy Sandidge has helped plenty of businesses thrive, and he still has his sights on going further. He has a blueprint that sees individualized marketing solutions through relationship marketing, community building, social media storytelling, transparency, and originality as the components for any business to employ in their marketing for 2021 and beyond. Sandidge is enthusiastic that his firm will continue to elevate brands forward and create pathways for the next generation to follow to make their own success.

To learn more about Troy Sandidge, you may visit his website or connect with him through LinkedIn.

