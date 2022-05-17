Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey addresses the media on the Monetary Policy Report, in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is sorry for an "apocalyptic" view of the world, saying that monetary policy faces its biggest test in 25 years with surging inflation exacerbated by war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who warned last week that taming inflation will "include some pain", and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speak later on Tuesday.

No wonder markets are so volatile -- swinging one way one minute on a view that surging inflation will bring aggressive rate hikes in major economies to swinging the other way the next on fears that all this inevitably raises recession risks.

A heavy hint from Australia's central bank that another rate hike is coming in June is lifting the Aussie dollar today.

But in general, it's that growing fear of recession risk - heightened by Monday's gloomy China data - that holds sway. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down almost 30 basis points from 3-1/2 year highs hit just over a week ago.

For now stocks markets are stable. Yet, first quarter euro zone GDP numbers, U.S. retail sales and industrial production data later pose a new test for fragile sentiment.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast retail sales rose 0.9% in April versus a 0.5% gain a month earlier.

Data out early on Tuesday shows Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7% in the first three months of this year, which could bring some comfort to policymakers.

Finally, while sentiment is largely risk off, commodity prices continue to surge -- wheat futures and other agricultural goods prices shot up on Monday. No doubt, there's no shortage of sources of angst right now.

U.S. retail sales https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkryxdypm/Pasted%20image%201652306123735.png

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Williams Downplays Worsening Market Liquidity as Fed Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Federal Reserve official downplayed deteriorating liquidity conditions in financial markets, telling an audience Monday it was to be expected given rising volatility as investors grapple with uncertainty over global events and shifting U.S. monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein S

  • Sales of Fed's mortgage-backed securities may be future option, Williams says

    (Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday that selling mortgage-backed securities could be an option for the U.S. central bank to consider down the road in its goal to orient its balance sheet largely around holdings of Treasuries. Williams said MBS sales are not under consideration for the first stages of the plan unveiled this month to pare down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet starting in June. Speaking to a Mortgage Bankers Association conference, Williams said "once our balance sheet reduction is well underway ... that is an option that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could consider."

  • Nothing Is Guaranteed as the Fed Shrinks Its Balance Sheet

    The Fed has normalized its balance sheet before, but this time is coming faster and at a more rapid pace. It may not go as smoothly, William English writes.

  • Dollar pulled from perch as focus turns to growth

    The dollar slipped against other major currencies for a third straight day on Tuesday, tempering a long rally as investors cashed out and trimmed bets on U.S. interest rate rises driving further gains. The Chinese yuan also steadied after a steep slide that has taken it more than 6% lower in a month. "We're shifting from an inflation story to a growth story," John Briggs, global head strategy at NatWest Markets, told reporters in Singapore.

  • European Gas Prices Hit Four-Week Low After EU Reassures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures touched a four-week low, after the European Union said companies can keep importing Russian supplies without breaching sanctions.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Que

  • Food Maker Agthia to Seek Help From UAE After India’s Wheat Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Agthia Group PJSC intends to work alongside government officials

  • Donald Trump May Be Reinstated On Twitter, But Truth Social Will Get First Dibs On Some, But Not All, Of His Posts

    Donald Trump is “generally obligated” to post on Truth Social, his new social media network, and cannot make the same post on another platform for six hours. The restrictions were outlined in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday by Digital World Acquisition Corp., the entity that plans to take the former president’s media […]

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

    The chain opened in Moscow in 1990 as the Soviet Union was opening its economy to Western brands.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singa

  • Ukraine Latest: US Senate Nears Passing $40 Billion Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate overwhelmingly voted to move toward passage of a $40 billion package of military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, bringing the legislation closer to approval in Congress in the next few days.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk

  • Mobile operator Vodafone cautious on 2023 outcome

    LONDON (Reuters) -Vodafone, the European and African mobile operator, forecast earnings growth for the current year below market expectations on Tuesday, saying it hoped to deliver a resilient performance against a difficult economic backdrop. The British-listed mobile operator reported a 5% rise in its 2022 financial year core earnings, meeting the bottom of its guidance. Vodafone, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& in recent days, said it expected to deliver a resilient financial performance in the year ahead.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • JPMorgan quant guru Marko Kolanovic says stocks are set to bounce after pricing in too much recession risk — and recommends buying energy names on any further dips

    "Equity markets price in too much recession risk," Kolanovic said, highlighting that the US stock market has priced in a 70% chance of a recession.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Goldman Sachs' former CEO says there's a 'very, very high risk' of recession for the US economy and companies and consumers should prepare

    Blankfein, currently senior chairman at the Wall Street banking giant, praised the Federal Reserve and said it had the ability to avert a recession.