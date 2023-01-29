Marketmind: Calm before the storm

FILE PHOTO: People cycle on a road at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing
Jamie McGeever
·3 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm.

A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and PMIs from China, Australia and India, as well as U.S. non-farm payrolls and U.S., euro zone and UK interest rates decisions will surely provide fireworks later in the week.

In that light, investors on Monday may opt to reduce exposure to the glut of event risk, especially with month-end approaching and given how far stocks have risen since the turn of the year.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is at a nine-month high and up more than 30% from the October low. It has risen in 11 of the last 13 weeks and is on course for a monthly gain of 11%.

GRAPHIC-Global markets in 2023 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqjerrgpx/Pasted%20image%201674813566094.png

That's comfortably outperforming the S&P 500, euro zone and UK stocks, Japan's Nikkei 225 and the MSCI World index, so a little profit-taking may be on the cards.

In India, Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks sparked by a U.S. short seller's report.

China reopens after the Lunar New Year holiday, so trading volumes in Asia will return to something resembling normal. Just in time for a potentially choppy 24-hour period over Wednesday and Thursday when the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England announce their latest policy decisions.

The debate over U.S. recession or soft landing, and Fed "pivot" or "higher for longer" may acquire more clarity after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday. Right now, investors' glasses are half full.

GRAPHIC-World stocks add $4 trillion since start of year https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnbzyjavl/Pasted%20image%201674844455175.png

Wall Street's "fear index" - the VIX volatility index - on Friday fell below 18.0 for the first time in over a year, and perhaps a little under the radar, U.S. bond market volatility is now its lowest since last June.

On the Asian data front this week, Chinese purchasing managers indices will give the most up-to-date snapshot of how the region's largest economy is emerging from zero-COVID restrictions, while Japanese unemployment and retail sales figures are out on Tuesday.

There is a deluge of Japanese earnings reports this week, from corporate titans including SoftBank, Sony, Sumitomo and financial institutions Mizuho, Daiwa and Mitsubishi UFJ.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- New Zealand trade (December)

- Germany GDP (Q4)

- Euro zone sentiment indicators (January)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Powell’s Narrow Path Would Avoid Routes Taken by Burns, Volcker

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAdani’s 413-Page Hindenburg Reply Aims to Calm Before Share SaleRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsUkraine Latest: Defense Minister Wants ‘Game Changer’ AircraftAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Reply Now Said to Be Post-Share SaleFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is trying to avoid emulating both th

  • DOJ Suit to Break Up Google Was Years in the Making for Antitrust Chief

    Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for antitrust, is a longtime legal adversary to the internet company.

  • Apple and Amazon Earnings, a Federal Reserve Decision, January Jobs Data, and More for Investors to Watch This Week

    Earnings releases will include AMD, Exxon Mobil, GM, Pfizer, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Starbucks. Plus, the FOMC is expected to raise interest rates.

  • Salesforce Can Bid Aloha to Big Deals

    Much is uncertain at Salesforce these days, save for this: The days of the company chasing major M&A deals are over for a long while. The cloud software pioneer is experiencing the most significant slowdown in its history and has thus drawn the attention of activist investors. The latest is Elliott Management, which confirmed a major stake in the company earlier this week.

  • Tech giants have cut tens of thousands of jobs. Automakers are ready to hire them.

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Top 20 Financial Cities in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the top 20 financial cities in the world. If you want to see more top financial cities in the world, go directly to Top 5 Financial Cities in the World. Financial cities are financial centers that help facilitate commerce and promote growth. The leading financial cities have […]

  • Ackman Says Banks Face Too Much Liability Exposure on Adani Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor Bill Ackman doubled down on his criticism of Adani Group, saying that there’s just too much liability exposure for the banks involved in the Indian company’s equity sale. Most Read from BloombergAdani’s 413-Page Hindenburg Reply Aims to Calm Before Share SaleRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsUkraine Latest: Defense Minister Wants ‘Game Changer’ AircraftAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Reply Now Said to Be Pos

  • I asked ChatGPT for online and in-person dating advice, here's what relationship coaches think of its answers

    The coaches thought some advice from ChatGPT, such as how to tell your partner you love them, was good, but they still think their jobs are safe.

  • I'm Getting Married! But How Can I Afford the Wedding?

    It may be impossible to buy love, but a fantastic wedding is easier had if you can pay for the basics. Unfortunately, rising costs of venues, food and other expenses mean couples might have challenges planning a wedding that meets … Continue reading → The post How to Save to Pay for Your Wedding appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • See how your iPhone tracks your whereabouts 24/7 – turn it off

    Your iPhone can track your location wherever you go using Google Maps, Apple Maps and many other GPS services. Your iPhone then gives suggestions based on that history

  • With ChatGPT rising in popularity, what’s a parent to do?

    Parents have a new platform to contend with in the battle to keep up with the ever-growing technological advances in their children’s lives: ChatGPT. The new AI technology has become so popular that some schools have banned it as it makes its way into the lives of K-12 and college students around the U.S. It…

  • Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is led by Asia's richest man, saw sharp falls in their values after Hindenburg Research report last week flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani Group issued a detailed response late on Sunday, saying it complies with all local laws and had made necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • How Do I File Self-Employment Taxes?

    If you're self-employed, you must file quarterly taxes every few months. These are your estimated tax payments, making up for the fact that you don't have an employer to withhold your taxes over the course of the year. Quarterlies can be … Continue reading → The post How to File Self-Employment Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sunday marks anniversary for the only time measurable snow fell in world's hottest place

    Sunday marks the 111th anniversary of the greatest snow in all time at Death Valley.

  • How Can I Ensure My Loved One With Special Needs Will be Financially Secure When I Die?

    Ensuring the long-term financial stability of a loved one with special needs can be an exceptionally confusing process. Public programs like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will provide for them and pay for their services for the rest of … Continue reading → The post Special Needs Trusts Vs. ABLE Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Best Movies At The 2023 Sundance Film Festival

    From a drama about an aging grandmother who discovers the thrill of porn to a rom-com centering on two heartbroken South Londoners, we’ve got you covered.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Interest Rates, Labor Market in Focus

    The job reports will gauge U.S. wages, openings and overall labor market, while Fed meets to consider raising rates as it combats inflation.

  • Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

    Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic.

  • China aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools

    China's cabinet said on Saturday it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported, at a time of cooling global demand as major economies teeter on the brink of recession. At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, China's state council - which functions as the cabinet - also vowed to speed up the rollout of foreign investment projects, maintain a stable yuan, ease cross-border travel and help companies to participate in domestic and overseas trade shows. The cabinet also reaffirmed its support for the private sector and digital platform economy, which have taken a knock from a series of regulatory crackdowns in recent years.

  • Russia's major offensive planned by one-year anniversary of invasion, top security official warns

    Russia is planning a major offensive against Kyiv by the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov warned.