Marketmind: Your Daly reminder - don't fight the Fed

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

The battle lines between stock markets and the Fed are clearly drawn, and worryingly for investors still banking on a pivot, the other side is showing no sign of backing down.

Quite the opposite.

Late on Tuesday Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said policy tightening so far has not dented inflation, and on Wednesday San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said pausing the hiking cycle is off the table and is not part of the discussion.

Until recently, Daly was one of the most dovish members of the Federal Open Market Committee. Not any more. Her comments helped push Wall Street into the red on a day when bulls might have expected to have the upper hand.

On the geopolitical front tensions between the West and Russia eased after Poland and NATO said the missile that crashed inside Poland killing two people on Tuesday probably wasn't a Russian strike, but was a Ukrainian stray.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held "frank, constructive, and positive" talks with China's central bank Governor Yi Gang at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

On the economic and market front, U.S. retail sales came in stronger than expected; bond yields, the dollar, and the VIX volatility index all fell; and the Atlanta Fed's GDP estimate tracker for Q4 jumped to 4.4%.

But this is exactly the conundrum Bostic highlighted. The more the economy refuses to slow, the more aggressive the Fed will have to be. Wall Street - and stocks and risk assets around the world - has a problem.

Goldman Sachs's U.S. financial conditions index shows that U.S. financial conditions have eased almost 100 bps in the past month. This is not what the Fed wants to see, and it may be that the support this has lent equities in recent weeks is now starting to wane.

US financial conditions - Goldman Sachs index https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqjkekdpx/USFCI3.jpg

Equity bulls may also want to consider the warning signs flashing in the U.S. bond market, where the yield curve is inverted all the way out from three months to 30 years.

Wall Street's weak performance will likely push Asian stocks lower at the open on Thursday, and the cat-and-mouse game between markets and the Fed is likely to increasingly dominate sentiment in days and weeks ahead.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- Japan trade (October)

- Australia unemployment (October)

- Indonesia rate decision (consensus 50 bps hike to 5.25%)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Daly: top policy rate of 4.75%-5.25% 'reasonable'

    San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank's policy rate could end up in the 4.75%-5.25% range, high enough to squeeze inflation from the economy but not so high as to trigger a severe recession. "We are ... tightening into a strong economy, and I'm still optimistic we can bring this down so that Americans don't feel we've solved one bad problem and put them in a much worse one," Daly said in a CNBC interview. The unemployment rate, now at 3.7%, could rise to 4.5%-5% and while it could take longer to find work, there would still be jobs available, she said.

  • Fed's tighter monetary policy hasn't dented inflation yet, Bostic says

    (Reuters) -Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday he sees little evidence that the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation, and borrowing costs will have to rise further for that to happen. "Tighter money has not yet constrained business activity enough to seriously dent inflation," Bostic said in an essay posted on the Atlanta Fed's website. "I anticipate that more rate hikes will be needed" to get policy sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target, he said.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • Did West Des Moines police deceive a professor suspected of killing her husband? Iowa Supreme Court to decide

    Justices grappled with the issue of whether Simpson College professor Gowun Park was falsely promised leniency if she admitted to the killing

  • Fed’s Daly sees interest rates ultimately getting in range of 4.75%-5.25%.

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank's benchmark interest rate may have to rise above 5% to start to put downward pressure on inflation.

  • McConnell wins Senate leadership election, overcomes Scott challenge

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday won re-election as Senate GOP leader, fending off a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

  • Professor holds student’s place in line for Taylor Swift tickets during class: ‘Please don’t be the anti-hero’

    ‘Professor of the century’

  • Why Rivian, Lucid Group, and QuantumScape Plunged Today

    The prospect of further rate hikes sent each of these companies into the red, as none made money today, and they may have to raise even more in the future.

  • The Stock Market Is on a Tear. It’s Almost Time to Sell the Rally.

    Sell signals are piling up, meaning the current rally could end abruptly, sending the S&P 500 back lower.

  • The GOP is on track to take the House. The question is by how much.

    Republicans are one seat short of the majority with 10 races still uncalled, including four in which GOP candidates lead.

  • California city aims to 'recharge water' to fight drought

    STORY: This is the Arroyo Pasajero Creek - halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles.It's parched from California's historic drought - but in other years, it's been dangerously flooded.Climate change has exacerbated both extremes.But what if you could use the floods - to recharge the land when it's dry?A group of local farmers and a nearby city are trying to do just that.The idea is simple: turn unused fields into giant ponds that can hold water in wet years and recharge the groundwater below.California's agricultural economy is one of the largest in the world.It relies largely on irrigation, which further taxes an already over-tapped system.Dams and reservoirs are a more traditional way to store water - but they can damage the environment.In the state’s Central Valley, water was so scarce this year that the city of Huron had to buy it on the open market.That led to a bill hike for the city’s 7,000 residents. And that’s in a city that Mayor Rey Leon says is already one of the state’s poorest.“To have such a high cost on something that's so critical for life is just mind boggling." [FLASH] "The climate crisis is real, the science is real, and the solutions should be innovative and implementable. And that's what we're doing right now."The nearby pond project - known as a recharge system - aims to harness floodwater that would otherwise go out to sea or cause damage to towns, cities and crops.Sarah Woolf is a water consultant whose family owns some of the farmland being used for the project.“We're in the third year of a drought and very challenging water supply issues." [FLASH]"When there's excess supplies, we want to put it onto the land and recharge it into the groundwater." As the water percolates from unused fields into the earth below, it builds up an aquifer.There’s enough room to store about 326 billion gallons of water - which can serve 2 million households for a year.Huron is building a new well that will be fed from that aquifer.The city isn’t alone.The Huron project is one of about 340 that have been proposed by water agencies in California.Storing water underground isn’t a new idea, but a recent state law regulating its use has sparked a number of projects.The state’s Department of Water Resources says - if they’re built by 2030 - they would provide enough water for 4.4 million households a year.

  • You Can Get Paid $2,500 for Watching 25 Holiday Movies This Season

    If you love Will Ferrell in "Elf" or think "Home Alone" is a classic, if you can recite the lines to "It's A Wonderful Life" or sing along with "White Christmas," the perfect job is waiting for you....

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Billionaire investor Ken Griffin is worried about ‘the 20-something-year-olds to 40-year-olds who are so engaged in crypto’ and FTX’s trust-destroying blowup

    Trust in all financial markets could be rocked, says the founder of the Citadel hedge fund.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried

    In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary recounted his phone call with Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX filed for bankruptcy.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

    The crypto lender, which had been bailed out by FTX, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.