Marketmind: Dodging a downturn

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·4 min read

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

Global investors have fretted endlessly about a 2023 recession for the major global economies for more than six months. Now the year's underway, they are having some doubts.

A big question is whether dodging a downturn at this point is good or bad news for asset prices - increasingly comfortable with the idea that slowing economies will zap inflation and allow interest rates to peak and fall.

A significant risk for current investment positioning is that recessions don't in fact materialize this year, inflation rates remain far above 2% targets and interest rates keep rising - or at least stay high. All that then just pushes a slump out to 2024, leaving markets as fragile this year as they were in the dire 2022.

The re-opening of the world's second biggest economy as China ends its extended 'zero COVID' battle this month is a critical component in that.

And Tuesday's latest economic healthcheck showed that the severe hit to Chinese economic activity from the draconian lockdown policies was actually much less than feared.

Even though 2022's 3% output growth was one of the weakest on record, the 2.9% rise in fourth-quarter gross domestic product over a year earlier was much faster than the 1.8% forecast.

What's more, the weakening of December industrial output and retail sales last month was also much less than expected - with an annual drop in sales of less than 2% compared to forecasts for a drop of up to 9%.

Much more worrying for China longer term was data showing the country's population fell last year for the first time since 1961, a historic turn expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in the number of working age people and possible staff shortages ahead.

For this year, however, the latest numbers have seen many economists revise up their 2023 GDP outlook for China and scale back expectations of further monetary easing there.

The numbers also come as many forecasters revise away assumptions of a euro zone recession this year - with a much warmer winter to date and high levels of natural gas storage seeing gas prices plummet and fears of energy outages and rationing recede.

The recession rethink was also captured by the latest Bank of America global fund manager survey on Tuesday, which showed a one-year high in the global growth outlook. The survey showed that investors' recession expectations peaked at a net 77% of respondents in November but have fallen to 68% in January.

German investor sentiment saw a strong recovery in January, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

As to whether all that's good or bad for markets, it may be enough to stall the bumper start to the year - which saw the Nasdaq tech stock index record its sixth straight daily gain on Friday for the first time since 2021.

Wall St futures are set to open in the red on Tuesday after Monday's holiday and the VIX 'fear index' of Wall St equity volatility has jumped back above 20 - having recorded its lowest close in a year on Friday below 30-year averages.

The BofA survey showed fund managers may have already repositioned, however, as their allocation to U.S. equities dived in January and a net 39% said they were underweight while preferring euro zone stocks.

European stocks were also in the red on Tuesday, with Chinese benchmarks lower too. The yuan fell back against a broadly higher dollar.

Japan's Nikkei outperformed, with investors awaiting the outcome of a critical Bank of Japan policy meeting on Wednesday amid speculation of a further lifting - or even scrapping - of the central bank's cap on government bond yields.

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday.

The resumption of the U.S. earnings season on Tuesday is the other focus.

Markets reacted well on Friday after Wall Street's biggest banks said they stockpiled more rainy-day funds to prepare for a possible recession, while showing caution about forecasting income growth in an uncertain economy and as higher rates increase competition for deposits.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley report later on Tuesday. JPMorgan and Bank of America Corp said on Friday they continued to add staff as the economy softens, even though Goldman laid off about 3,000 workers last week.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Tuesday:

* U.S. Jan Empire Manufacturing index, Canada Dec inflation

* Bank of Japan begins two-day policy meeting. World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. ECOFIN of EU finance ministers meets in Brussels

* New York Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks

* U.S. corporate earnings: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Signature Bank, Citizens Financial

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Susan Fenton mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's JERA signs ammonia supply MOUs with Yara, CF Industries

    JERA plans to use a 20% ammonia fuel mix at all its coal-fired power plants by 2035, and to develop technology to use 100% ammonia in the 2040s, as Japan - among top CO2 emitters globally - targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Under the MOUs, JERA agreed with Yara and separately with CF Industries to look at the possibility of buying up to 500,000 tonnes of clean ammonia per year for the 20% co-firing operations at the Hekinan Thermal Power Plant Unit 4 in Japan.

  • Wall Street Dealers Are Becoming Bit Players in US Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street bond dealers are moving rapidly to the sidelines of US Treasury auctions — the very activity that defines their status at the heart of the world’s biggest bond market.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azu

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed after weekend surge; Solana, XRP give back some gains

    Bitcoin and Ether prices were little changed in Monday morning trading in Asia. Several of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies took a breather after strong gains over the weekend on the back of signs inflation may have peaked in the U.S.

  • Investors Most Underweight on US Stocks Since 2005, BofA Poll Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are the most underweight on US equities since 2005 as improving market sentiment sends them flocking toward cheaper regions, according to Bank of America Corp.’s global fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft t

  • Big Oil's good times set to roll on after record 2022 profits

    The West's top energy firms are expected to rake in a combined record profit of $200 billion from a turbulent 2022 marked by huge volatility in oil and gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine with buoyant earnings likely to roll through 2023. Profits are forecast to decline to $158 billion this year due to weaker energy prices and inflationary concerns, but that would still be well above the previous 2011 record, according to analysts estimates provided by Refinitiv. But the bumper profits could revive calls on governments around the world to further hike windfall taxes on the sector as economies struggle with high energy prices.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • 'Ready for justice': Family of beating victim Mikey Benedict prepares as trial dates near

    "My mom's going to be hurting; we're all going to be hurting. They took a big piece of our family," said Phyllis Bensley, Mikey Benedict's sister.

  • Southeast Asia Food Delivery Market Slows in Risk to Grab, GoTo

    (Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia’s food delivery spending grew at the slowest pace in at least four years in 2022, highlighting the challenges faced by regional internet giants Grab Holdings Ltd. and GoTo Group.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add

  • Lincoln Riley

    Taking ownership of choices and working in concert with one's choices are themes Lincoln Riley is emphasizing. He has to do the same on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Britain urges Germany to permit supply of tanks to Ukraine

    Britain on Monday urged Germany to permit the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, stressing that it could unlock support from other nations and Berlin would not be acting alone if it supplied its own tanks. "It has been reported that obviously Poland is very keen to donate some Leopards, as is Finland," British Defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.

  • Davos: PwC survey finds 'bleak CEO outlook' for 2023

    CEOs aren't feeling too hopeful on the year ahead, according to a newly-released survey.

  • How to Create Multiple Streams of Income in 2023

    eveNearly half of all Americans depend on secondary work to get by. This is largely hidden from BLS and Census bureau data. According to the Census, 7.8% of Americans work more than one job. Having multiple streams of income is rapidly becoming … Continue reading → The post How to Create Multiple Streams of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Foreign investors pour $925 million into Egypt since Wednesday

    Foreign investors transferred more than $925 million dollars into the Egyptian foreign exchange market in the three days since its currency sharply depreciated last week, Egypt's central bank said in a statement on Monday. Additional foreign currency from local sources, remittances from Egyptians working abroad and tourism also flowed into the market over the past three business days, the central bank statement added. Egypt promised it would shift to a "durably flexible" exchange rate when it reached an agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion financial support package in October.

  • Analysis: Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets

    Bond traders are stars again on Wall Street. Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders bolstered bank profits last year despite dreary deal markets. At Bank of America Corp, FICC revenue jumped 49% to $2.3 billion, lifting the trading division's full-year revenue to the highest since 2010, the bank's earnings report on Friday showed.

  • Tesla, Musk face trial in shareholder case over 2018 tweets

    Elon Musk and Tesla Inc are set to go to trial in San Francisco on Tuesday in a case where the company's shareholders claim they were defrauded by Musk's 2018 statement that funding was "secured" to take the electric car maker private. The lawsuit seeks damages for shareholders who bought or sold Tesla stock in the days after Musk's tweets on Aug. 7, 2018. The shareholders have not specified the damages, but said Musk's tweets cost investors "billions."

  • Goldman, UBS Join Bullish Bets on Global Assets as China Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets got a sugar rush when China reverted to pro-growth policies in late 2022, and some are arguing it’s not too late to join the rally.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chinese e

  • 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

    Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes this year, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...

  • When to Sell a Stock

    Investors are frequently told to 'buy low' and 'sell high.' But how high should an investment go before being sold? And how can an investor determine the right time to sell?

  • Davos 2023: Are tech titans really hearing their investors?

    Tech as usual has a massive presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.