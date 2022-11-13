Marketmind: Drawing breath after tumultuous week

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Asian markets kick off the trading week on Monday, with investors probably still reeling from what was one of the most dramatic weeks in recent market history.

The week ahead surely won't be anywhere near as volatile.

Just to recap, weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation figures for October on Thursday sparked a dramatic repricing of the Fed's policy path next year, slamming the dollar and fueling a huge rally in stocks, risk assets, and bonds.

The two-year Treasury yield plunged 30 basis points on Friday, its biggest fall since 2008; the Nasdaq was up 8% on the week; and the dollar was down 4%, amazingly, its fourth biggest weekly decline since the era of free-floating exchange rates began over 50 years ago.

Dollar index has 4th biggest weekly fall ever https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdvzqyrmxpw/DXY.png

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, the crypto universe was plunged into complete chaos after the dramatic multi-billion dollar collapse of crypto exchange FTX and fall from grace of its 30-year old founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

If investors can zoom out a little and put the crypto circus to one side, they may take the view that last week did indeed mark a fundamental shift: inflation has peaked, the Fed and other central banks will not tighten as much, and the dollar has turned.

A more bearish analysis might also note that next year is likely to be marked by recession across much of the world as the lagged impact of recent tightening finally hits. Cooling inflation and less aggressive tightening will not necessarily mean risky assets do well.

As market participants regroup, reassess, and re-position, the week ahead is packed with the regular flow of economic data and policymaker speeches.

There is also the face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali on Monday. It's safe to say relations between the two superpowers are frosty, so any sign of thawing could add to the positive market sentiment spilling over from last week.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

Biden-Xi meeting

India inflation (October)

Fed's Brainard speaks

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Does Scott Technology (NZSE:SCT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Rheinmetall agrees 1.2 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal

    LONDON (Reuters) -German military equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Sunday it has agreed a deal to acquire Spanish explosives and ammunition maker Expal Systems for an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.24 billion). Expal is a subsidiary of Spanish company Maxam, owned by private equity firm Rhone Capital. The deal, expected to close in 2023, is subject to approval by the competition authorities and other regulatory checks and is likely to face strong scrutiny.

  • Great news for Comvita Limited (NZSE:CVT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have asked financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) outlined 16 steps to support the industry, including loan repayment extensions, in a major push to ease the deep liquidity crunch which has plagued the property sector since mid-2020. The move, which was first reported by Bloomberg, comes as cash-strapped property developers struggle to tap sources of funding to finish projects and pay suppliers.

  • 9 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 9 dividend stocks with over 8% Yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield. Despite the market downturn of 2022, dividend payments hit a record, which solidifies the countless studies and researches which claim that […]

  • Kmet first Bear with consecutive 2-TD reception weeks since 1964

    Cole Kmet is the first Bears player since 1964 to record back-to-back double touchdown reception weeks.

  • Dollar Starts Week on Back Foot as China Measures Boost Aussie

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar slipped against most major currencies as trading got underway in Asia-Pacific on Monday, with the Australian dollar gaining after Chinese authorities unveiled a property sector rescue package.Most Read from BloombergFTX Latest: Dim Picture for Customers; Criminal Probe Possible‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesChina Plans Property Rescue as Xi Surprises With Policy ShiftsDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victory for Bid

  • Bankrupt FTX Faces Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas

    Financial police in the Bahamas, where Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is headquartered, are working with the local securities regulator to investigate if any criminal conduct has occurred.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Are the stars realigning? An unexpectedly good news in the October inflation print gave the markets a boost in the Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The S&P finished the week with a 6%, and moderated its year-to-date loss to 16%. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing alway

  • Giants improve to 7-2 with 24-16 victory over Texans

    The New York Giants hung on to defeat the Houston Texans, 24-16, in Week 10, improving their record to 7-2 on the season.

  • Twitter reportedly cuts 4,400 contract workers following mass layoffs

    Many contractors say they received not notice from the company and found out when they lost access to Twitter's internal systems.

  • FTX faces criminal probe in Bahamas after company collapses, loses $1 billion in crypto

    Former Crypto billionaire and top Democratic donor Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto market is facing a criminal investigation in the Bahamas, police announced Sunday.

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]

  • Twitter Blue Account Declares Eli Lilly Giving Away Free Insulin, Pharma Giant Says Its Fake

    A fake account with the handle @EliLillyandCo posted last week on Twitter that Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is giving away free insulin. Responding to the fake report, the company clarified that the account from which the message was sent was not the Twitter handle for the actual pharmaceutical giant. The company went on Twitter and apologized for the misleading tweet. We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @Lill

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • Antitrust battle over Apple’s app store goes to appeals court

    Apple is heading into a courtroom faceoff against the company behind the popular Fortnite video game, reviving a high-stakes antitrust battle over whether the digital fortress shielding the iPhone’s app store illegally enriches the world’s most valuable company while stifling competition.

  • FTX bankruptcy is ‘somebody running a company that’s just dumb-as-f—ing greedy,’ says Mark Cuban

    Billionaire Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban recently offered his perspective on the recent implosion of crypto platform FTX.

  • Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

    When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?"

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Fooled the Crypto World and Maybe Even Himself

    (Bloomberg) -- Before the world began to grasp the truth about Sam Bankman-Fried -- before the panic, the investigations and, at last, the brutal collapse -- an inkling of doom began to spread through his convoluted crypto empire. Most Read from BloombergFTX Latest: Dim Picture for Customers; Criminal Probe Possible‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesChina Plans Property Rescue as Xi Surprises With Policy ShiftsDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victo