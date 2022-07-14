Marketmind: Euro at parity and talk of a 100 bps U.S. rate hike

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Euro banknote placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes
·2 min read

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.

After staring parity against the dollar in the face for days, the euro finally broke the key level -- to the palpable relief of traders (and financial journalists) who have been unable to take their eyes off that euro chart.

Chatter about whether it had already hit parity or whether the psychological milestone matters has been high. And with the euro already down almost 12% this year, a lot of bad news is priced in.

But let's face it, milestones matter: the last time the euro traded below $1 was two decades ago and policymakers are likely paying attention.

Note the impetus for the latest move lower came after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged 9.1% in June. That's seen boosting the case for a supersized 100 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

The Bank of Canada has already paved the way -- on Wednesday it delivered the first 100-basis-point rate increase among the world's advanced economies in the current policy-tightening cycle.

Expectations for even steeper U.S. rate hikes that could slow growth sharply have pushed the U.S. yield curve further into inversion territory. According to Deutsche Bank, the 2-10 yield curve is at its most inverted it's been at any point in this cycle.

So while the euro may be holding around $1 as European trading opens, the scope for aggressive U.S. rate hikes versus modest ones from the ECB, suggests the outlook for the currency is still bleak.

The ECB will likely kick off its rate-hiking cycle with a 25 bps point increase next week and its room for manoeuvre is already seen limited given concerns that the energy price shock raises recession risks for the euro area.

Speculation about a steep U.S. rate hike when the Fed meets later in July are keeping world stocks on the defensive meanwhile.

Asian shares were pinned at two-year lows, while European and U.S. stock futures were pointing down.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- Singapore steps up inflation fight with surprise central bank tightening

- Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president's resignation awaited

- TSMC's Q2 profit up 76%, beats market estimates

- G20/OECD Corporate Governance Forum

- UK Rics housing survey

- U.S. data: initial jobless claims, PPI

- U.S. earnings: Morgan Stanley JPMorgan

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Karin Strohecker)

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin critic charged over criticizing fighting in Ukraine

    Russian prosecutors on Tuesday brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticized Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, his lawyer said. Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police. Instead, Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, said his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov.

  • Italy’s Government Risks Break as Coalition Ally Set to Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Five Star Movement will refuse to back Mario Draghi’s government in a confidence vote on Thursday, raising the prospect that the prime minister offers to resign, potentially leading to an early election.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro D

  • Euro falls below dollar parity for first time since 2002

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro dropped below parity against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in almost two decades, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and growing concern about rising recession risks in the euro area continued to batter the currency. Heightened global uncertainty and an aggressive Fed monetary policy stance meanwhile have benefited the safe-haven dollar. "Gas rationing, stagflation, an expected recession, they are all good reasons to be bearish on the euro," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London before the euro crossed that threshold.

  • Analysis-Euro-dollar parity leaves ECB facing costly choices

    The euro's tumble to parity against the dollar has pushed the European Central Bank back against a wall, leaving its policymakers with only painful and economically costly choices. Letting the currency fall further would push up already record high inflation, raising the risk of price growth becoming entrenched at a rate well above the ECB's target of 2%. But fighting back against 20-year lows for the euro would require more rapid interest rate hikes, which could add to the misery for an economy already facing a possible recession, looming gas shortages and sky-high energy costs that are depleting purchasing power.

  • Why the Dollar’s Strength Is a Blessing and a Curse

    The war in Ukraine and diverging global monetary policy will continue to support the U.S. currency, making the Federal Reserve's job harder.

  • Why These 3 Cloud Companies Will Continue to Take Market Share

    Economies of scale provide massive advantages to the cloud businesses of Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

  • SEC questions DoorDash about removing overhead from adjusted financial metrics

    The Securities and Exchange Commission questioned DoorDash Inc.'s removal of overhead costs in non-GAAP metrics, but the delivery company seemed to successfully argue that the adjustment was not material.

  • Scrutiny falls on Unification Church after Shinzo Abe's assassination

    The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, also known as the Unification Church, has condemned former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s killing.

  • Taiwan Semi shares rise after earnings, sales beat forecasts

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose on Thursday after the third-party silicon wafer manufacturer reported forecast-beating earnings and sales in its June-ending quarter. Revenue rose to $18.16 billion from $13.29 billion in the year ago period. TSMC had estimated revenue between $17.6 billion and $18.2 billion.

  • China says it 'drove' away U.S. destroyer that sailed near disputed isles

    A U.S. destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had "driven away" the ship after it illegally entered territorial waters. The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea challenging what it says are restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants. Monday marked the sixth anniversary of a ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated China's sweeping claims to the South China Sea, a conduit for about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade each year.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • Chip Prices Are Plunging. What It Means for Nvidia, Intel, and AMD Stock.

    Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland cut price targets on Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock, citing weakening demand for computers and graphics cards.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.