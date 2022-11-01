Marketmind: Full steam a-Fed

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever

Some of the developed world's central banks might be nearing peak rates and preparing to pivot - Australia's and Canada's spring to mind - but not the Fed.

Not. At. All.

The U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday, and if Tuesday's manufacturing ISM index and latest job openings data are any guide, the Fed will deliver a fourth consecutive 75 basis point increase.

The forecast-beating reports were one in the eye for recessionistas, who had noted that the Fed's favored recession-warning yield curve had just inverted.

Wall Street slumped into negative territory following a positive open, and the Fed's implied terminal rate in rate futures markets spiked back up to 5%. (Graphic: SOFR implied rates - 2023, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqjqdwepx/sofr2023.png)

Investors appear to be back to the view that good (economic) news is bad (interest rate and market) news, but they had started the first trading day of the new month on a more optimistic footing.

Speculation spread through markets that China could soon reopen from strict COVID-19 curbs, a move that would likely give the global economy an immediate and substantial boost.

An unverified note on social media said a "Reopening Committee" has been formed by a Politburo Standing Member, which is assessing various reopening scenarios and could relax COVID-19 rules in March 2023.

This would be a rare and welcome bit of good news from China following months of negative headlines on the country's exchange rate, housing sector, financial markets and political outlook.

The yuan slid to a new 15-year low before recovering and Chinese stocks rebounded on the news too, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan surged more than 2.5%. That was its best day since March.

Markets will likely be on edge Wednesday, however, as investors position for the Fed.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

South Korea inflation (October)

India trade balance (October)

U.S. Fed rate decision

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Most-Watched Stock CocaCola Company The (KO) Worth Betting on Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Coke (KO). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Hyatt's (H) Earnings in Q3

    Hyatt's (H) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the integration of new growth platforms, improved airlift for key Americas destinations and a favorable pricing environment.

  • Denmark’s Frederiksen Set to Lose Majority in General Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Social Democrat prime minister is set to lose her majority in parliament, putting into question her ability to continue ruling the Nordic nation.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on Re

  • Analysis-With Fed in view, dollar rally dented but not quite done, investors say

    Investors are hesitant to bet on a sustained decline in the dollar, even after the U.S. currency suffered its sharpest retreat in about 15 months and a potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting looms. During the recent dip in the U.S. Dollar Index, the greenback has fallen by as much as 4.6% from a two-decade high of 114.778 hit in late September, the largest retreat from a 52-week high since July 2021. At the same time, the crowd of dollar bulls has thinned; net bets on a higher dollar stood at $11.3 billion in futures markets, their lowest level since March, the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

  • BOE to Take Historic Step in Unwinding £838 Billion Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England on Tuesday is set to become the first major central bank to sell off assets accumulated during a 13-year-old stimulus program, providing a test case for how quickly markets can shift away from easy-money policies.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Hav

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • Tesla Loaning Engineers to Twitter? That’s Not What Investors Want to Hear.

    Elon Musk is pulling some engineers from Tesla to work on Twitter projects. The electric-vehicle giant may be able to spare the talent for now.

  • SiriusXM earnings report shows gain of 187,000 self-paid subscribers

    SiriusXM gained 187,000 self-paid subscribers but lost 49,000 paid promotional subscribers, according to the company's third-quarter earnings.

  • Sysco (SYY) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

    Sysco (SYY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.02% and 2.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ikea threatens to sue a horror video game set in a furniture store that looks eerily Scandinavian

    In "The Store is Closed," players must use furniture to protect themselves against horrifying monsters.

  • 11 Safe Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at 11 safe stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Recent selloffs have devastated several equities, and investors are still divided on whether the market has […]

  • Intuit Pauses Hiring at Credit Karma Unit on ‘Revenue Challenges’

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc. is pausing hiring in its Credit Karma unit as souring business sentiment is slowing the pace of lending. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningAlmost all new hiring in the di

  • Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

    Sysco's (SYY) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect gains from the Recipe for Growth plan and the company's efforts to manage cost inflation. Sales and earnings rise year over year.

  • If recession is brewing, fintech didn't get the message

    If economic doom is underway, the cash-strapped fintech market is showing little to no signs of it. At least that was my takeaway from the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas last week.

  • Sysco Corp. announces double-digit earnings growth, preparations for recession

    Sysco Corp. said its year-over-year sales growth was the highest ever, as the company saw sales jump 16.2% from the company's first quarter of 2022 to Q1 2023.

  • Oil prices post first gain in 3 sessions

    MARKET PULSE Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday to log their first gain in three sessions. “Risks to energy supplies remain elevated after reports that Iran was planning an attack on targets that include Saudi Arabia and Northern Iraq,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Stocks trend lower ahead of the October jobs report

    Markets are experiencing losses across the board in the final hour of trading on Tuesday.

  • Starbucks Stock Has Earnings, And This Iron Condor Has A Potential 25% Return

    Higher implied volatility makes the iron condor attractive on Starbucks ahead of earnings. But there isn't room for adjusting.

  • Optimism seeps into Treasurys, fueled by hopes for intervention and ‘some positive news’ out of Powell

    Investors have turned upbeat about long-dated bonds in recent days, helping the benchmark 10-year Treasury note break a 12-week losing streak on Friday.

  • NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson mocks attack that sent Pelosi’s husband to hospital

    NC Lt. Gov. Robinson posted to his thousands of followers that he doesn’t believe Paul Pelosi.