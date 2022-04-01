Marketmind: Gas bill final notice

FILE PHOTO: llustration shows natural gas pipeline, Russian rouble banknote and flag
·2 min read

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus.

The deadline for European buyers of Russian gas to start paying in roubles and the release of that number one U.S. economic indicator, the non-farm payrolls report, means it won't be a quiet end to the week.

It is not clear which side has the most to lose if existing gas contracts are halted but Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russian gas, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

For their part, oil prices are easing off after U.S. President Joe Biden this week announced a release of 1 million barrels per day for six months to tackle the sharp rise in energy prices which followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The gas showdown comes amid warnings that the euro zone could be heading towards a recession as confidence drops among consumers and businesses, while inflation numbers this week from the like of France, Germany and Italy showed a historic surge building up across the bloc.

Flash euro zone inflation data is out later this session with some analysts saying the headline number could top 7%.

And talking about recession fears, the two-year/10-year part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted briefly again overnight.

Whether this correctly predicts a recession within two years remains to be seen but there are plenty of factors jeopardising the post-lockdown recovery, from strained supply chains to the resurgent pandemic.

On that front, China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March due to a local COVID-19 resurgence.

The risk of a monetary policy accident is also on investors' mind. Some pundits worry that the European Central Bank is doing too little to tame inflation.

Money markets see the ECB exiting negative rates by year-end and in the meantime, the portion of euro zone debt carrying a negative yield is shrinking fast.

As far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, the eagerly awaited U.S. March jobs data later on could help gauge the pace at which monetary tightening can be conducted without rocking the recovery boat.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- China March factory activity contracts at sharpest rate in 2 years

-Indonesia's March inflation at 2-year high

-Japan business mood sours as Ukraine war

- Flash euro zone HICP inflation due

- EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel hold a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

- U.S. non-farm payrolls/ISM new orders

Graphic: Euro zone negative-yielding debt pool shrinking fast - https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROPE-MARKETS/zjpqkjzaopx/chart.png

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as S&P suffers biggest quarterly drop in two years

    U.S. stocks closed out the first quarter on a down note on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns persisted about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response. While optimism about a possible peace deal between Ukraine and Russia helped lift stocks earlier in the week, hopes quickly evaporated and Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in rubles as Ukraine prepared for more attacks.

  • Chinese trade with Russia feels the sting of Ukraine war

    Chinese exports to Russia are slowing as the rouble swings in value, clear evidence of a ripple effect that Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having in China, even as it sticks by its neighbour diplomatically. Chinese multinationals have stayed in Russia while their Western rivals flee but it is smaller Chinese companies that are more vulnerable to exchange rate losses, with several telling Reuters that much of their Russian business is on hold as both sides wait out the volatility. "The products I was supposed to send to Russia are sitting in my warehouse," said Deng Jinling, whose factory in eastern China makes vacuum flasks.

  • Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant reports

    President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas supply crunch in Europe. Putin has ordered the Russian central bank and Gazprom to prepare the payment scheme by March 31 amid Western sanctions against Russia for its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: Rare Cross-Border Strike; Talks May Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said two Ukrainian military helicopters made a rare strike across the border, hitting an oil tank facility in the city of Belgorod. There was no immediate confirmation from Kyiv. In Ukraine, Kyiv said its forces retook several villages in the Kherson region to the south, and that talks between the two sides are set to resume by video conference on Friday. There’s still no verification of that from Moscow.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cr

  • Equities see sizeable weekly inflows as BoFA warns of recession risks

    U.S. stocks bounced nearly 9% since mid-March, cutting their year-to-date losses to less than 5% by March 31 and bringing them to within striking distance of a record high struck in early January. BoFA strategists said recession risks will "jump" in the coming months as a bull era of central bank excess, Wall Street inflation and globalization is ending, and a bear era of government intervention, social and political polarization, Main Street inflation & geopolitical isolationism is starting. In terms of notable weekly flows, BoFA said bonds saw the first inflow in 12 weeks while emerging market equities saw the biggest inflow in seven weeks.

  • Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

  • The US reportedly watered down sanctions against a key Russian oligarch out of fear that disrupting his business empire could hurt the global economy

    Leaked emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal shed light on why the Treasury issued a sanctions exemption for Alisher Usmanov's businesses.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Sen. Mitt Romney suggests he'd back cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans

    Romney appears to be open to making it harder for Gen Z and millennials to retire down the road. He wants to address the national debt.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • EXPLAINER: What would paying for natural gas in rubles mean?

    Europe's already high gas prices have gyrated since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to have importers pay for Russian natural gas in rubles instead of dollars and euros. Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry, and those imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine. Putin wants to change that by requiring foreign gas importers to purchase rubles and use them to pay state-owned supplier Gazprom.

  • Putin’s Soldiers Caught on Tape Lamenting Losses and Blasting His Army of ‘Stupid Morons’

    ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin is calling up another 134,500 conscripts even as more and more of his own soldiers appear to be turning on him over humiliating losses in Ukraine.According to a decree published on a Russian government portal Thursday, the troops will be called to begin service on April 1 until July 15. The Defense Ministry promised earlier this week that they “will not be sent to any hot spots,” and that all those called up in last spring’s draft will be sent home.But those assura

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social App Is Failing Fantastically, Report Says

    The former president's effort to keep his MAGA base talking appears to be cratering.

  • Putin and one of his closest aides have fallen out, US intel says, as officials say he is being fed bad information about the Ukraine war

    Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu is hiding information about the Ukraine war from President Vladimir Putin, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

  • Pelosi declines to call for Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court but calls his wife, Ginni, 'an admitted and proud contributor to a coup'

    "I don't think he should have ever been appointed," Pelosi said of Thomas, while calling for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics.

  • A Ukrainian army lieutenant says Russian soldiers keep 'falling into the same traps' as Putin's commanders force them forward

    "The Russians are fighting stupidly," Second Lt. Tatiana Chornovol said during an interview with CBS News.

  • U.K. Spy Chief Says Russian Military Is a Bloody Mess, Shot Down Own Plane

    Chris McGrath/GettyVladimir Putin “massively misjudged the situation” in ordering the invasion of Ukraine and surely knows just how poorly things are going for Russian forces even though his closest advisers are hiding the truth from him, according to the head of Britain’s spy services.In a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra on Thursday morning, GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming said the Russian leader’s “unprovoked and premeditated attack on Ukraine” has been “shocking in e

  • Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

    With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader’s moves leading up to the war.