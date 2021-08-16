Marketmind: A heavy dose of caution

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area in Shanghai
·2 min read

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

China's disappointing monthly activity data suggests the world's No.2 economy is losing steam more quickly than anticipated and sets the scene for a cautious start to the week.

July retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment were all weaker than expected as the latest COVID-19 outbreak weighs. Investors hoping for more stimulus may have to wait longer as Beijing policymakers want to allow July's reserve requirement ratio cut to take effect before taking further action.

Nevertheless, the weak data has stalled the upward march of global stocks and pulled Asian shares towards last month’s lows. European and U.S. stock futures suggest a cautious start to the week.

Add Friday's news of a shock slump in U.S consumer sentiment to the lowest since 2011 and bond markets are back on a tear.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down 11 bps in the last two sessions as their prices rise, with geopolitical uncertainty after the collapse of the Afghan government supporting safe-haven assets.

While the weak U.S. sentiment readings wiped off a week’s gain for the dollar against its major rivals, positioning data suggests more upside for the greenback.

Long dollar bets have grown to their biggest since March 2020. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due this week will likely provide more fodder for dollar bulls, especially if more policymakers signal a likely tapering soon.

That central banks are moving to exit emergency stimulus should be clear this week, with New Zealand expected to become the first major economy to lift interest rates.

Money markets have priced in a full quarter point rate hike on Wednesday and a 25% probability of a 50 bps hike. Norway’s central bank could also signal the timing of its own rate rise possibly in autumn.

Earnings season meanwhile winds down with some impressive readings: European shares are reporting a 150% year on year earnings growth and U.S. stocks indicate a 90% earnings growth.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Auctions: US 6-mth and 3-mth T-bills, US data on foreign buying of Treasuries in June.

- HSBC to buy Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million.

- U.K. home asking prices slip for first time this year - Rightmove.

(Graphic: Dollar positions https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnnralvq/dollar%20positions.JPG)

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Official: China's growth likely to slow due to virus, floods

    China’s economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-coronavirus controls, an official said Monday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July. China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half, said Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics. “This year’s main economic growth trend will be ‘low after high,‘” Fu said at a news conference.

  • Oil prices drop amid faltering demand outlook in China

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, after official data showed that refining throughput and economic activity slowed in China in an indicator that fresh COVID-19 outbreaks are crimping the world's no.2 economy. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1.3%, at $69.69 a barrel by 0649 GMT. Factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July in China, data showed, missing expectations as fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and flooding disrupted business activity.

  • Oil Extends Retreat as Delta Takes Toll on China, U.S. Rigs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sank for a third consecutive day as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand, while drilling data from the U.S. pointed to increased activity and the OPEC+ alliance adds barrels.West Texas Intermediate slumped 1.2% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In Asia, fresh virus outbreaks have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. Meanwhile, cases are at or near records in nations including Thailand, V

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • Malaysian PM Resigns, Deepening Political Leadership Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet resigned after more than 17 months in power, fueling a crisis of leadership in a country beset by a weakened economy and a surge in coronavirus cases.Muhyiddin, 74, will stay on as a caretaker prime minister until a successor is named, the palace said in a statement on Monday after he met with the country’s king earlier in the day. The king had accepted his resignation and said a fresh election is not the best option during

  • Democrats’ Debt Dare Risks Shutdown Fight With No Easy Way Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are betting Republicans will blink and agree to raise the debt ceiling before it expires, a risky wager after a weeks-long standoff that threatens the health of the financial markets and continued U.S. government operations.Should market turmoil and a federal shutdown ensue this fall, it could overshadow Democrats’ efforts to push through President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda and serve a blow to the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.Democrats

  • Former Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. fears for women’s rights as Taliban takes over: 'I feel hopeless'

    “Women’s empowerment was the most real and tangible achievement of the international community's intervention over the past 20 years and yet, unfortunately, also the most vulnerable one.”

  • Michigan school charged parents $400,000 for FOIA compliance in CRT battle

    A group of Michigan parents was asked to fork over approximately $400,000 by the Forest Hills Public Schools before the district would comply with a Freedom of Information Act request they had submitted. The district later lowered the cost to about $2,200.

  • NY's new governor says mask mandates for schoolchildren are necessary step

    Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday that she supported mask mandates for children in school as a necessary safety step for helping New York get through a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Hochul, speaking in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" program, said masks for kids in schools was "something that I believe has to occur" for the safety of children, teachers, school administrators, and the wider community. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told Fox News Sunday that outbreaks are happening in schools where kids are not wearing masks, forcing them to go back to distance learning.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?